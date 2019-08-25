As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Stock Value Rose, Shareholder Banc Funds Co Has Cut Its Position; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Share Price Rose, Praesidium Investment Management Company Lifted by $2.59 Million Its Stake

Banc Funds Co Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) by 24.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Banc Funds Co Llc sold 87,070 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 269,294 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, down from 356,364 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Banc Funds Co Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $628.46M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.00% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $30.43. About 53,650 shares traded or 16.30% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc increased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 2.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc bought 12,672 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.29% . The institutional investor held 603,931 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $123.44 million, up from 591,259 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.00% or $5.17 during the last trading session, reaching $253.42. About 229,571 shares traded or 19.89% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has risen 4.10% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.10% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 10/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES REPORTS CEO TRANSITION; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies to Participate in May Investor Conferences; 15/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Announces 2018 Public Sector Excellence Award Winners; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78; 17/04/2018 – Clark County Court Uses New Technology from Tyler to Resolve Disputes Online; 01/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES BUYS SAGE DATA SECURITY; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – TRANSACTION WILL NOT BE ACCRETIVE TO TYLER’S EARNINGS IN 2018; 31/05/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – UNDER FIVE-YEAR AGREEMENT, FAIRWAY WILL BE TYLER’S SOLE MODRIA PARTNER IN NEW ZEALAND

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 EPS, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87 million for 10.57 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Banc Funds Co Llc, which manages about $1.41 billion and $1.34 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commencement Bank by 23,104 shares to 254,145 shares, valued at $3.77 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Connectone Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:CNOB) by 58,340 shares in the quarter, for a total of 636,193 shares, and has risen its stake in Bank Of Princeton.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Ltd invested in 30,584 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Limited Liability Company holds 91,336 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Ltd Liability Company reported 269,294 shares. Brandywine Global Investment Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Denali Limited Liability Com invested 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Hightower Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Fifth Third Bankshares invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Geode Cap Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0% or 221,882 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Investment Management accumulated 62,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 30,575 shares. Dimensional Fund Advisors Limited Partnership accumulated 1.62 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Voya Inv Mgmt Ltd Liability invested in 10,033 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership has 120,552 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. 22,317 were reported by Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada. Pl Advisors Limited Liability Corporation owns 165,777 shares for 1.49% of their portfolio.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $12,038 activity.

Praesidium Investment Management Company Llc, which manages about $1.38 billion and $1.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cornerstone Ondemand Inc (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 168,685 shares to 3.27 million shares, valued at $179.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.