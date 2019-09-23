As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Shares Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Has Trimmed by $2.65 Million Its Holding; Gagnon Advisors Has Boosted Stake in Navigator Holdings LTD (NVGS)

Gagnon Advisors Llc increased its stake in Navigator Holdings Ltd (NVGS) by 31.39% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gagnon Advisors Llc bought 167,197 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.53% . The hedge fund held 699,871 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.55 million, up from 532,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gagnon Advisors Llc who had been investing in Navigator Holdings Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $632.02M market cap company. The stock increased 2.35% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $11.32. About 57,381 shares traded. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS) has declined 16.34% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.34% the S&P500. Some Historical NVGS News: 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD – MAINTAINED STRONG FLEET UTILIZATION OF 91.7% FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $77.8 MLN VS $77.3 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Industrial Info Tracks More Than $1 Billion in U.S. Ethylene, Ethane Export Terminal Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 08/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Group Lunch Scheduled By Maxim for May. 15; 05/03/2018 Navigator Holdings Ltd. Fourth Quarter and Financial Year 2017 Results; 09/05/2018 – NAVIGATOR HOLDINGS LTD NVGS.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.01; 09/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. Preliminary Results For the Three Months Ended March 31, 2018; 05/03/2018 – Navigator Holdings Ltd. 4Q Rev $76.7M; 29/05/2018 – Enterprise and Navigator Announce Location of Ethylene Export Terminal; Begin Construction; 24/05/2018 – Navigator Holdings Closes Below 50-Day Average: Technicals

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 28.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 82,798 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 211,375 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.82M, down from 294,173 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $673.53M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $32.54. About 6,984 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp (OHIO) 1Q EPS 64c; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kennedy Cap Incorporated has 0.09% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 114,121 shares. Glenmede Tru Company Na stated it has 292 shares. Elizabeth Park Advsrs stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 75,267 shares. Blackrock Inc reported 1.43M shares. Acadian Asset Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.01% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Mgmt holds 0.01% or 16,245 shares in its portfolio. 80,668 are owned by Mutual Of America Mngmt Ltd Liability Co. Moreover, Pnc Svcs Gp Inc has 0% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 3,266 shares. Foundry Prtnrs Limited Co stated it has 0.24% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Duncker Streett Com Incorporated invested in 0.15% or 20,595 shares. Private Gp Incorporated reported 332,771 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 33,775 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Millennium Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.06% invested in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 413,819 shares. 57,137 are held by Fmr Llc.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90 million for 11.30 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

