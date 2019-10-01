As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Share Price Rose, Holder Pl Capital Advisors Lowered Its Stake; Aon Plc (AON) Holder Altrinsic Global Advisors Has Lowered Its Stake by $5.43 Million as Shares Rose

Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Aon Plc (AON) by 3.03% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc sold 28,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.70% . The institutional investor held 906,117 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.86 million, down from 934,401 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Aon Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.54 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $193.1. About 67,224 shares traded. Aon plc (NYSE:AON) has risen 31.98% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AON News: 15/05/2018 – Aon PLC Will Retire Remaining Business Unit Brands, Aon Risk Solutions and Aon Benfield, and Go-to-Market as Aon; 16/03/2018 – Aon PLC: Robert S. Morrison to Retire From Board June 22; 18/04/2018 – Unhealthy mismatch between employers’ health wishes and realities in EMEA; 25/04/2018 – AON IBERIA BUYS INSPIRING BENEFITS; 06/03/2018 – MOVES-Aon names Mike Edwards as partner in UK risk settlement team; 22/05/2018 – AON LAUNCHES INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY SOLUTIONS GROUP; 04/05/2018 – Aon PLC 1Q Adj EPS $2.97; 15/03/2018 – Aon Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 23/03/2018 – AON UK LTD NAMES NEW COO; 23/03/2018 – Shanaghy named Aon UK COO

Pl Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) by 13.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pl Capital Advisors Llc sold 22,534 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The institutional investor held 143,243 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.62M, down from 165,777 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pl Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $658.22 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $31.8. About 6,159 shares traded. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Declares Increase to Qtrly Div; 26/04/2018 – News On ASB Financial Corp. (ASBN) Now Under PEBO; 24/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Net Income; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 07/03/2018 Peoples Bancorp at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By KBW Today; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.03, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 11.07 million shares or 4.16% more from 10.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial reported 26,036 shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Co stated it has 518,179 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Banc Funds Ltd Co holds 0.55% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 219,155 shares. Ameritas Inv owns 1,418 shares. Zacks Investment reported 0.01% stake. Us Bank De invested in 0% or 4,902 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems invested in 0% or 15,597 shares. Duncker Streett Co has 20,595 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas holds 0% or 7,500 shares in its portfolio. Acadian Asset Mngmt, Massachusetts-based fund reported 33,059 shares. Metropolitan Life Ins accumulated 5,501 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP holds 1.64M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Private Management Inc holds 0.55% or 332,771 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein Lp has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO).

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.90M for 11.04 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $12,038 activity.

Pl Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $222.10M and $339.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Synchrony Finl (NYSE:SYF) by 9,900 shares to 271,400 shares, valued at $9.06M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Analysts await Aon plc (NYSE:AON) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 9.16% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.31 per share. AON’s profit will be $337.25M for 33.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Aon plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.53% negative EPS growth.