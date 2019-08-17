As Peoples Bancorp (PEBO) Market Valuation Rose, Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors LTD Trimmed Holding by $1.18 Million; Investec Asset Management North America Has Lowered Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $2.41 Million

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd decreased its stake in Peoples Bancorp Inc (PEBO) by 11.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd sold 39,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.03% . The hedge fund held 294,173 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.11M, down from 333,513 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd who had been investing in Peoples Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $660.05 million market cap company. The stock increased 3.46% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $31.96. About 53,004 shares traded or 15.17% up from the average. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) has declined 12.10% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical PEBO News: 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 24/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.28/SHR; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition Of ASB Financial Corp; 17/04/2018 – Gradifi Selected By Brooks Automation, Peoples Bank To Provide Student Loan Repayment Solution To Employees; 13/04/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Completes Acquisition of ASB Fincl Corp; 28/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Inc. Receives Regulatory Approval Of Its Merger With ASB Financial Corp; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBO); 25/04/2018 – PEOPLES BANCORP INC PEBO.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $42 FROM $41; 23/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – DJ Peoples Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PEBC)

Investec Asset Management North America Inc decreased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 77.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investec Asset Management North America Inc sold 19,728 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 5,677 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $696,000, down from 25,405 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investec Asset Management North America Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $184.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $131.76. About 2.24 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 09/03/2018 – PepsiCo Foundation and GENYOUth Partner to Conquer Hunger Among Students By Expanding “Grab-n-Go” School Breakfast Programs; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO-BARE SNACKS DEAL IS LESS THAN $200 MLN- CNBC , CITING; 16/04/2018 – PEPSI-COLA PRODUCTS PHILIPPINES DECLARES 0.044 PESO DIVIDEND; 25/05/2018 – Dealbook: PepsiCo to Acquire the Fruit and Veggie Snack Maker Bare Foods; 19/03/2018 – Calise Partners Names Susan Scull Executive Director, Client Strategy; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: WILL SUBSTANTIALLY SUPPORT PEPSI CAMPAIGN IN ’18; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.70; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev $1.67B

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.85, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 5 investors sold PEBO shares while 28 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 10.62 million shares or 0.57% less from 10.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup holds 5,675 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Voya Inv Management Limited Liability Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) for 10,033 shares. Lsv Asset invested in 0.02% or 371,556 shares. Denali Limited Liability owns 59 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Bridgeway Mgmt owns 82,950 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Geode Cap Ltd Company stated it has 221,882 shares. Wells Fargo And Mn stated it has 72,240 shares. Qs Investors Limited Com owns 11,856 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Us Financial Bank De accumulated 4,902 shares or 0% of the stock. Vanguard Gru invested in 806,234 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De stated it has 51,138 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Jpmorgan Chase And Com has invested 0% in Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO). Morgan Stanley holds 23,333 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership stated it has 16,850 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Barclays Public Limited Co holds 0% or 5,753 shares.

Analysts await Peoples Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBO) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.72 earnings per share, up 4.35% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.69 per share. PEBO’s profit will be $14.87 million for 11.10 P/E if the $0.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual earnings per share reported by Peoples Bancorp Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.70% negative EPS growth.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $12,038 activity.

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd, which manages about $166.10M and $250.25 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Westn Finl Inc by 69,190 shares to 466,083 shares, valued at $6.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Second Bancorp Inc Ill (NASDAQ:OSBC) by 54,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 570,626 shares, and has risen its stake in Fvcbankcorp Inc.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has 0.75% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 71,861 shares. Focused Wealth Mngmt reported 630 shares. Boston Family Office Ltd owns 72,590 shares or 0.96% of their US portfolio. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab owns 1.31M shares. Trexquant Invest Lp invested in 7,502 shares or 0.07% of the stock. S&T Retail Bank Pa has invested 0.58% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Portland Advisors Ltd Com has invested 0.11% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Lawson Kroeker Inv Mngmt Inc Ne owns 0.64% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 14,713 shares. Farmers Fincl Bank reported 1.6% stake. Lathrop Inv Management owns 1,895 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. First Natl Bank reported 1.55% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Windsor Mgmt Lc reported 2,028 shares. Connable Office has 20,626 shares for 0.49% of their portfolio. Grimes & Communication invested in 27,630 shares or 0.27% of the stock. The Connecticut-based Hartford Inv Mngmt Com has invested 0.64% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Analysts await PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $1.50 EPS, down 5.66% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.59 per share. PEP’s profit will be $2.10 billion for 21.96 P/E if the $1.50 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by PepsiCo, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.60% negative EPS growth.

Investec Asset Management North America Inc, which manages about $2.91 billion and $1.06B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Entergy Corp (NYSE:ETR) by 7,270 shares to 14,126 shares, valued at $1.35M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 1,024 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,877 shares, and has risen its stake in Infosys Ltd (NYSE:INFY).