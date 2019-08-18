As Pentair (PNR) Market Valuation Declined, Holder Seabridge Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Position by $1.46 Million; Edgepoint Investment Group Cut Its Wesco Intl (WCC) Stake as Share Price Declined

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Wesco Intl Inc (WCC) by 72.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc sold 2.88 million shares as the company’s stock declined 10.92% . The institutional investor held 1.08M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.12 million, down from 3.96 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Wesco Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.96B market cap company. The stock increased 2.65% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $43.73. About 406,447 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.34% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.34% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 16/03/2018 – Wesco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC SAYS CEO JOHN J. ENGEL’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $6.96 MLN VS $70.01 MLN IN 2016 — SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $4.50 TO $5.00; 22/05/2018 – Wesco at Electrical Products Group Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Strategies Adds Analog Devices, Exits Wesco

Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Inc. (PNR) by 51.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc sold 33,242 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 31,657 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.41 million, down from 64,899 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seabridge Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.08B market cap company. The stock increased 2.12% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $36.18. About 885,757 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q EPS 57c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 19/04/2018 – Pentair 1Q Net $102.9M; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 14/03/2018 – PENTAIR OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Sales $2.96B

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43M for 16.45 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ohio-based Carnegie Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Apg Asset Management Nv holds 0% or 33,007 shares. Ny State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Moreover, Citadel Limited Liability Co has 0.08% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0% or 311 shares. First Republic holds 7,575 shares. Oakbrook Investments Limited Com invested in 0.04% or 15,985 shares. Laffer Investments reported 31,702 shares stake. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 0.06% or 169,356 shares. Horizon has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Glenmede Trust Communication Na owns 1,014 shares. Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Duncker Streett And holds 523 shares. Mufg Americas has 893 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.02% or 196,180 shares.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $99,987 activity.

Edgepoint Investment Group Inc, which manages about $9.13B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Manulife Finl Corp (NYSE:MFC) by 7.80 million shares to 28.40M shares, valued at $480.27 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Te Connectivity Ltd (NYSE:TEL) by 17,058 shares in the quarter, for a total of 7.90 million shares, and has risen its stake in Echostar Corp. Class A (NASDAQ:SATS).

