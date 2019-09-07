As Pentair Plc (PNR) Stock Declined, Sensato Investors Has Decreased by $564,652 Its Holding; Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Maintains Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 25.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,840 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 57,767 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.52M, up from 45,927 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $34.2. About 11.55 million shares traded or 10.75% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Sensato Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 49.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sensato Investors Llc sold 12,833 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 12,897 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $574,000, down from 25,730 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sensato Investors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.05B market cap company. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $36.32. About 1.07M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NEW AUTHORIZATION REPLACES PRIOR AUTHORIZATION UNDER WHICH $450 MLN REMAINED AVAILABLE FOR SHARE REPURCHASES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – REG- Pentair Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $2.96 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 23/04/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable

Sensato Investors Llc, which manages about $3.62 billion and $357.23 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Perkinelmer Inc (NYSE:PKI) by 7,800 shares to 141,400 shares, valued at $13.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Xilinx Inc (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 92,051 shares, and has risen its stake in New Oriental Ed & Tech Grp I (NYSE:EDU).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 EPS, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $91.63 million for 16.51 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual EPS reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Nelson Roberts Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $356.76M and $400.95M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 24,922 shares to 430 shares, valued at $75,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 2,401 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,570 shares, and cut its stake in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

