As Pentair Plc (PNR) Stock Declined, Holder Parnassus Investments Has Cut Holding; Ecor1 Capital Has Cut Holding in Spark Therapeutics (ONCE) by $68.69 Million as Share Value Declined

Parnassus Investments decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments sold 206,489 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 7.68 million shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $341.82 million, down from 7.89M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.90B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.38% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $35.13. About 937,358 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 22/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – SUBSIDIARY COMMENCED CASH TENDER OFFER FOR AGGREGATE PURCHASE PRICE OF UP TO $400 MLN; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $2.96 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Pentair at Electrical Products Group Conference May 21; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 GAAP SHR VIEW $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REAFFIRMS YR, 2Q FORECAST; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 15/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $52 FROM $43.50; 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING

Ecor1 Capital Llc decreased its stake in Spark Therapeutics Inc (ONCE) by 53.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ecor1 Capital Llc sold 607,851 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.69% . The institutional investor held 529,000 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.24M, down from 1.14M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ecor1 Capital Llc who had been investing in Spark Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $100.78. About 295,450 shares traded. Spark Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCE) has risen 36.68% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ONCE News: 20/03/2018 – SPARK’S LUXTURNA GETS FIRST COMMERCIAL USE 3 MOS AFTER FDA OK; 11/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Partner Management Buys New 1.7% Position in Spark Therapeutics; 08/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics 1Q Loss $46.4M; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC – $587.5 MLN IN CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES AS OF MARCH 31, 2018; 09/04/2018 – Spark Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR $1.25, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C; 08/05/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS INC ONCE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $75 FROM $65; 22/05/2018 – Spark Therapeutics and Pfizer Announce Data from 15 Participants with Hemophilia B Showing Persistent and Sustained Factor IX Levels with No Serious Adverse Events; 30/04/2018 – SPARK THERAPEUTICS SELLS PRIORITY REVIEW VOUCHER FOR $110M

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $92.43 million for 15.97 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 196,180 were reported by Putnam Investments Lc. Rampart Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.04% or 7,446 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo Co Limited Liability Company, Massachusetts-based fund reported 45,300 shares. Whittier Trust, California-based fund reported 376 shares. Brandywine Glob Inv Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Swiss Retail Bank has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Regions Financial has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 3,032 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt L P, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 158,913 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Liability Corporation owns 169,356 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 31,725 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And reported 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Cibc Ww Corporation has 326,133 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Gam Hldgs Ag stated it has 21,065 shares. Cetera Advisor Network Limited holds 7,512 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ing Groep Nv has 0.03% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 26,924 shares.

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39B and $25.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 73,441 shares to 11.11M shares, valued at $295.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Shaw Communications Inc. Class B (NYSE:SJR) by 147,763 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.47 million shares, and has risen its stake in Fortive Corp..

Ecor1 Capital Llc, which manages about $1.08B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Chiasma Inc by 2.66 million shares to 3.04M shares, valued at $15.83M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Myokardia Inc by 244,193 shares in the quarter, for a total of 478,574 shares, and has risen its stake in Mirati Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MRTX).