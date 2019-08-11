As Pentair Plc (PNR) Stock Declined, Great Lakes Advisors Boosted Its Holding; As Salesforce.Com (CRM) Market Valuation Declined, Holder First Foundation Advisors Decreased Holding by $722,376

Great Lakes Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 55.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Great Lakes Advisors Llc bought 118,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 331,594 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.76M, up from 213,492 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Great Lakes Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.50% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $36.85. About 787,713 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR AUTHORIZED IT TO BUYBACK UP TO $750M OF SHRS; 09/03/2018 Pentair Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE NO BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AT TIME OF SEPARATION; 03/04/2018 – REG-Pentair Board of Directors Approves Separation of nVent; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees FY Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

First Foundation Advisors decreased its stake in Salesforce.Com Inc (CRM) by 69.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Foundation Advisors sold 4,572 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.72% . The hedge fund held 2,009 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $318,000, down from 6,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Foundation Advisors who had been investing in Salesforce.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $125.50 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.31% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $143.37. About 4.89 million shares traded. salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has risen 11.93% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.93% the S&P500. Some Historical CRM News: 09/03/2018 – DROPBOX & SALESFORCE FORM PARTNERSHIP; 09/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC – NEW INTEGRATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN ROLLING OUT H2 2018; 20/03/2018 – MULESOFT – SALESFORCE EXPECTS TO FUND CASH CONSIDERATION WITH CASH FROM BALANCE SHEET AND ABOUT $3.0 BLN OF PROCEEDS FROM DEBT SECURITIES; 30/05/2018 – Tech Today: Apple’s Gloomy Outlook, Salesforce Rising, Mixed on HP — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Facebook may have lost its customer trust, but it can turn things around, according to Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff; 02/04/2018 – SALESFORCE TO ADOPT ASC 606 & ASC 340-40; 20/03/2018 – SALESFORCE RAISES FY 2022 SALES GOAL TO $21B-$23B ON MULESOFT; 02/04/2018 – Salesforce.com Sees FY19 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.27; 20/03/2018 – REFILE-EXCLUSIVE-Salesforce in advanced talks to buy MuleSoft; 21/03/2018 – SALESFORCE.COM INC CRM.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $140 FROM $130; RATING OVERWEIGHT

Great Lakes Advisors Llc, which manages about $5.40B and $4.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agco Corp (NYSE:AGCO) by 65,196 shares to 97,682 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Cl A (NYSE:V) by 2,208 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 111,011 shares, and cut its stake in Fox Factory Holding Corp (NASDAQ:FOXF).

More notable recent Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pentair -2.8% after slashing guidance – Seeking Alpha” on April 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Investing Effectively In Its Business? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 04, 2019, Fool.com published: “Why U.S. Steel, Pentair, and Lindsay Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on April 09, 2019. More interesting news about Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With 46% Earnings Growth, Did Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) Outperform The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Interstate State Bank holds 0% or 99 shares in its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Lc stated it has 0.01% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 408,169 shares. Laffer Invs has 0% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Winslow Evans And Crocker owns 42 shares. The California-based Covington Management has invested 0% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) reported 0.02% stake. Argent Trust, a Tennessee-based fund reported 20,407 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Qci Asset Incorporated Ny reported 50 shares. Omers Administration Corporation holds 0.01% or 17,500 shares. Mercer Capital Advisers holds 2,300 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Prudential Fincl owns 605,818 shares. Washington Tru Bank & Trust holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 1,129 shares. Freestone Hldg Lc reported 327,297 shares or 0.86% of all its holdings.

First Foundation Advisors, which manages about $3.20B and $1.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bloom Energy Corp by 27,918 shares to 45,918 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 10,818 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,323 shares, and has risen its stake in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC).

More notable recent salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Wall Street Mostly Positive On Salesforce’s Q1 – Benzinga” on June 05, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Total Economic Impact Study of Salesforce Lightning for Service Cloud Shows 475 Percent Return on Investment over Three Years – PRNewswire” published on July 31, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Salesforce: Near-Term Gains Will Be Capped – Seeking Alpha” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Salesforce Trades Higher After Big Q1 Earnings Beat – Benzinga” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Analysts await salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) to report earnings on September, 4. They expect $0.09 earnings per share, down 74.29% or $0.26 from last year’s $0.35 per share. CRM’s profit will be $78.78 million for 398.25 P/E if the $0.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.58 actual earnings per share reported by salesforce.com, inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -84.48% negative EPS growth.