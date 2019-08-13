As Pentair Plc (PNR) Shares Declined, Holder Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Lifted Holding; Maverick Capital LTD Holding In Flowers Foods (FLO) Was Upped

Maverick Capital Ltd increased its stake in Flowers Foods Inc (FLO) by 98.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Maverick Capital Ltd bought 74,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.44% . The hedge fund held 149,540 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.19 million, up from 75,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd who had been investing in Flowers Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.80B market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $22.67. About 730,972 shares traded. Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) has risen 16.23% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.23% the S&P500. Some Historical FLO News: 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Raises Dividend to 18c; 11/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INVESTIGATION INITIATED by Former Louisiana Attorney General: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Flowers Foods, Inc. – FLO; 11/03/2018 – Flowers Foods Access Event Set By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 19-20; 24/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS BOOSTS QTRLY DIV TO 18C/SHR FROM 17C, EST. 17C; 06/03/2018 Flowers Foods at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 15/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – FLOWERS FOODS INC FLO.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.10, REV VIEW $3.96 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Increases Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – Flowers Foods Backs FY18 Adj EPS $1.04-Adj EPS $1.16; 23/04/2018 – Nature’s Own Introduces Nature’s Own® Perfectly Crafted™ Artisan-inspired, Thick-sliced Bakery Bread

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.91% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $37.06. About 338,315 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2018 Adj EPS $1.70-$1.80; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent FY18 Sales of Approximately $2.2B; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS JOHN L. STAUCH APPOINTED CEO – SEC FILING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR’S NVENT IN PACT FOR 5YR $200M TERM, 5YR $600M REVOLVER; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR BOARD OKS SEPARATION OF NVENT; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING

Maverick Capital Ltd, which manages about $14.71 billion and $7.54 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Marinemax Inc (NYSE:HZO) by 273,852 shares to 46,828 shares, valued at $897,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dave & Busters Entmt Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY) by 282,436 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,340 shares, and cut its stake in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $31,310 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4.

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc, which manages about $946.15M and $1.05 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wintrust Finl Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) by 5,134 shares to 153,228 shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 2,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 395,590 shares, and cut its stake in Teleflex Inc (NYSE:TFX).