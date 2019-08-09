As Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Value Declined, Wellington Management Group Llp Has Trimmed Its Holding by $67.84 Million; Valinor Management Has Cut Position in Boyd Gaming (BYD) as Market Value Declined

Valinor Management Llc decreased its stake in Boyd Gaming Corp (BYD) by 1.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Valinor Management Llc sold 33,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.71% . The hedge fund held 2.67M shares of the hotels and resorts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $73.00M, down from 2.70M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Valinor Management Llc who had been investing in Boyd Gaming Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.71 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.03% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.61. About 1.17 million shares traded. Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) has declined 26.25% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BYD News: 04/04/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort to Boyd Gaming; 18/05/2018 – Casino lenders brace for refi wave after sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $600M TO $620.0M; 02/05/2018 – Boyd Gaming to Acquire Lattner for Total Cash Consideration of $100M; 14/05/2018 – Gaming investors eye jackpot from U.S. sports betting ruling; 26/04/2018 – Boyd Gaming 1Q Adj EPS 39c; 26/04/2018 – BOYD GAMING CORP BYD.N – FOR THE FULL YEAR 2018, CO REAFFIRMS ITS PREVIOUSLY PROVIDED GUIDANCE OF TOTAL ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $600 MILLION TO $620 MLN; 04/04/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Valley Forge Casino Resort To Boyd Gaming; 24/05/2018 – Supreme Court Decision Empowers States to Take Action on Sports Betting; 07/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Service Corporation International, CorVel, Boyd Gaming, Leucadia National, MGIC In

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 85.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp analyzed 1.54M shares as the company's stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 263,115 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.71 million, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.38B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $37.41. About 1.37 million shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500.

Wellington Management Group Llp, which manages about $441.54 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Renaissancere Holdings Ltd (NYSE:RNR) by 8,802 shares to 358,021 shares, valued at $51.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Masimo Corp (NASDAQ:MASI) by 431,508 shares in the quarter, for a total of 477,320 shares, and has risen its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.24, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold PNR shares while 133 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 135.99 million shares or 1.52% less from 138.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans owns 7,096 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Blair William And Co Il reported 7,632 shares stake. Washington Bancorp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Reilly Financial Advsrs accumulated 1,968 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company invested in 0.01% or 191,034 shares. Moreover, Hanson And Doremus Invest Management has 0.05% invested in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 3,433 shares. Swiss Bankshares holds 0.03% or 551,157 shares. Utah Retirement Sys holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) for 29,557 shares. First Allied Advisory Inc stated it has 9,671 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 5,413 are owned by Paloma Mngmt. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board accumulated 0.03% or 13,314 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 19.12M shares. Mackenzie Fincl Corp, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 65,484 shares. Guggenheim Capital Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 169,356 shares. Cadence Capital Mngmt Limited Liability invested 0.03% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.55 earnings per share, up 1.85% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.54 per share. PNR’s profit will be $93.86M for 17.00 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Pentair plc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.29% negative EPS growth.

Valinor Management Llc, which manages about $4.82B and $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ptc Inc (NASDAQ:PTC) by 340,204 shares to 1.18 million shares, valued at $108.60 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 677,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.11M shares, and has risen its stake in Norfolk Southern Corp (NYSE:NSC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.25, from 1.19 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 32 investors sold BYD shares while 69 reduced holdings. 37 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 71.22 million shares or 8.82% less from 78.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Calamos Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 17,000 shares. Jump Trading Ltd reported 7,516 shares. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc invested 0.04% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.06% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Barclays Public Ltd Company stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 63,850 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). 1,030 are held by Sageworth. Moreover, Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas has 0% invested in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 74,703 shares. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD) for 57,900 shares. Principal Fincl Group holds 353,920 shares. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 29,560 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability holds 102 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag reported 0% in Boyd Gaming Corporation (NYSE:BYD).