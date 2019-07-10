As Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Price Declined, Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Has Boosted Stake by $4.42 Million; Wellington Management Group Llp Has Cut Stake in Arrow Electrs (ARW) by $48.98 Million as Stock Price Declined

Wellington Management Group Llp decreased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 10.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wellington Management Group Llp sold 636,126 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.55M shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $427.55 million, down from 6.18 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wellington Management Group Llp who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.84B market cap company. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $68.95. About 295,493 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 8.99% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 02/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics Inc. CDS Widens 11 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 04/04/2018 – V5 Systems debuts turnkey Industrial IoT security solutions at ISC West in collaboration with Arrow Electronics, Panasonic and Pelco by Schneider Electric; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q EPS $1.56; 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Net $139.1M; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY EPS $1.78-EPS $1.90; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $2.08 TO $2.20, EST. $2.05

Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 27.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc bought 100,466 shares as the company's stock declined 12.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 471,032 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.97 million, up from 370,566 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $36.97. About 1.64M shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 18.02% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 16/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – AS OF MAY 16, 2018, THERE WAS $255.3 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF NOTES OUTSTANDING; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT EXPECTS THAT NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE $200.0 MLN OF BORROWINGS UNDER TERM LOAN FACILITY; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q EPS of 33c-36c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 03/04/2018 – Pentair Bd of Directors Approves Separation of NVent; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS NVENT FINANCE WILL HAVE OPTION TO REQUEST TO INCREASE REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY BY UP TO $300.0 MLN- SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC PNR.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR $1.75 TO $1.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

Analysts await Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 9.09% or $0.20 from last year’s $2.2 per share. ARW’s profit will be $169.46M for 8.62 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.84 actual EPS reported by Arrow Electronics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.70% EPS growth.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $422,748 activity.

