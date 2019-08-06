As Pentair Plc (PNR) Share Price Declined, Ameritas Investment Partners Has Lifted Position; Imperial Oil LTD (IMO) Stock Price Declined While Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Boosted Holding

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 84.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc bought 17,335 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 37,828 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.68M, up from 20,493 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $36. About 680,076 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees Base Adjusted EPS Growth of 8-10% Per Yr; 08/05/2018 – REG-Pentair Announces Long-Term Goals, Share Repurchase Program, and Reaffirms Guidance; 19/04/2018 – PENTAIR PLC – NVENT PROVIDES 2018 GAAP EPS GUIDANCE AT A RANGE OF $1.38 TO $1.48 AND, ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS, AT A RANGE OF $1.70 TO $1.80; 01/05/2018 – PENTAIR Names Matthew Peltz Director, Succeeding Ed Garden; 22/03/2018 – REG-PENTAIR COMMEMORATES WORLD WATER DAY THROUGH ONGOING COMMITMENT TO SUSTAINABLE AGRICULTURAL INITIATIVES; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR PLC SEES LONG-TERM CORE SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4 PERCENT PER YEAR; 26/03/2018 – PENTAIR – NVENT FINANCE ENTERED INTO CREDIT AGREEMENT FOR A FIVE-YEAR $200.0 MLN TERM LOAN FACILITY AND A FIVE-YEAR $600.0 MLN SENIOR CREDIT FACILITY; 19/04/2018 – Pentair Sees nVent 2Q Adjusted EPS 41c-44c; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 03/04/2018 – PENTAIR SAYS BOARD APPOINTED MARK BORIN TO SERVE AS CFO, CONDITIONED UPON AND EFFECTIVE AS OF COMPLETION OF SEPARATION – SEC FILING

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd. (IMO) by 26.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd bought 78,968 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 372,984 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.18 million, up from 294,016 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Imperial Oil Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.09B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $24.93. About 215,413 shares traded. Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEMKT:IMO) has declined 19.06% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.06% the S&P500. Some Historical IMO News: 07/03/2018 IMPERIAL OIL – MADE PROGRESS TOWARDS RESOLVING POTENTIAL FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IN AVIATION GASOLINE SHIPPED FROM STRATHCONA REFINERY SINCE DEC. 28, 2017; 17/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL RESOURCES, EXXONMOBIL CANADA INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Raises Quarterly Dividend to C$0.19 From C$0.16; 05/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – NORWAY’S SOVEREIGN WEALTH FUND: WILL VOTE IN FAVOUR OF THE SHAREHOLDER PROPOSAL RELATED TO DISCLOSURE OF WATER-RELATED RISKS AT THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF IMPERIAL OIL LIMITED ON 27 APRIL; 27/04/2018 – Imperial Oil 1Q Rev C$7.93B; 23/04/2018 – Imperial Oil Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 13/04/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD IMO.TO : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$47 FROM C$45; 07/03/2018 – IMPERIAL OIL LTD – INVESTIGATION INTO CAUSE OF AVGAS FUEL QUALITY ISSUE IS PROGRESSING; 20/04/2018 – Norway Oil Fund Will Vote in Favour of Shareholder Proposal Related to Disclosure of Water-Related Risks in Imperial Oil Limited

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) by 1.01M shares to 5.67M shares, valued at $205.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) by 142,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 48,298 shares, and cut its stake in Primerica Inc. (NYSE:PRI).

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $2.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consolidated Edison Inc (NYSE:ED) by 8,440 shares to 6,510 shares, valued at $552,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 7,398 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 69,515 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

