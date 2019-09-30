As Pentair Plc (PNR) Market Valuation Declined, Parnassus Investments Has Upped Its Position by $19.87 Million; Rbc Bearings (ROLL) Stock Rose While Strs Ohio Has Increased by $464,800 Its Stake

Strs Ohio increased its stake in Rbc Bearings Inc (ROLL) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Strs Ohio bought 2,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 17.64% . The institutional investor held 8,800 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.47M, up from 6,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Strs Ohio who had been investing in Rbc Bearings Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $166.59. About 60,644 shares traded. RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) has risen 14.67% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.67% the S&P500. Some Historical ROLL News: 30/05/2018 – RBC BEARINGS INC – BACKLOG, AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, WAS $392.1 MLN COMPARED TO $354.1 MLN AS OF APRIL 1, 2017; 19/04/2018 – DJ RBC Bearings Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROLL); 22/03/2018 – RBC Bearings Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in RBC Bearings; 30/05/2018 – RBC Bearings Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 24%; 21/03/2018 Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within JELD-WEN Holding, Nathan’s Famous, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, RBC Bearings, Malibu B

Parnassus Investments increased its stake in Pentair Plc (PNR) by 6.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parnassus Investments bought 536,965 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 8.22M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $305.66 million, up from 7.68M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parnassus Investments who had been investing in Pentair Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.84. About 385,641 shares traded. Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) has declined 10.51% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical PNR News: 14/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Pentair’s Senior Unsecured Rating At Baa3, Short-term Rating At P-3; Outlook Stable; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR REPORTS LONG-TERM GOALS, SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.25-Adj EPS $2.30; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Sees 2Q Adj EPS 67c-Adj EPS 69c; 08/05/2018 – PENTAIR TARGETS SALES GROWTH OF 2 TO 4% PER YEAR; 12/03/2018 – Pentair Plc – Confirmed, undisclosed SEC investigation – Added to Watch List. (published 30-Jan) $PNR; 03/04/2018 – Some Pentair Planned Executive Roles Were Previously Announced, Including CEO John L. Stauch; 08/05/2018 – Pentair Backs 2Q EPS 44c-EPS 46c; 23/03/2018 – Pentair Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – REG-PENTAIR ACHIEVES ENERGY STAR® PARTNER OF THE YEAR–SUSTAINED EXCELLENCE AWARD FOR FIFTH CONSECUTIVE YEAR

Parnassus Investments, which manages about $10.39 billion and $26.42B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 1.51M shares to 5.21M shares, valued at $670.46M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) by 83,610 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,975 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 58 investors sold PNR shares while 123 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 112 raised stakes. 131.45 million shares or 3.34% less from 135.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group invested in 672,252 shares or 0.01% of the stock. D E Shaw & accumulated 0.02% or 511,058 shares. The California-based Rbf Cap Limited has invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). California State Teachers Retirement Sys invested 0.02% in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR). Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) Sa reported 16,492 shares. Oakbrook Lc holds 7,975 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Riverhead Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 22,696 shares. 126,123 were accumulated by Sg Americas Secs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Andra Ap holds 132,100 shares. Kirr Marbach And Ltd In holds 0.07% or 7,822 shares. Lafayette holds 0.2% or 15,008 shares in its portfolio. Lazard Asset Management Limited Co holds 127,500 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ls Invest Advsrs Limited Liability accumulated 0.23% or 100,678 shares. Aviva Plc reported 0.01% stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 129,916 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.48 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.08, from 1.4 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 15 investors sold ROLL shares while 54 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 72 raised stakes. 24.06 million shares or 3.06% more from 23.35 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 39 were reported by C M Bidwell And Assocs. New York-based Clearbridge Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Amalgamated Savings Bank reported 4,350 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Lc reported 98,082 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & holds 976,381 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 9,965 shares in its portfolio. Parametric Assoc Lc has 0.01% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) for 60,411 shares. Williams Jones And Ltd Liability Company holds 0% in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) or 1,200 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.08% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Bancorp Of America De reported 0% stake. Comerica Comml Bank holds 5,061 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Conestoga Capital Advsr Limited Liability Corporation has 0.7% invested in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Metropolitan Life Insurance Com New York, a New York-based fund reported 7,458 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL). Regions invested in 0.03% or 16,414 shares.

Strs Ohio, which manages about $22.49B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 9,544 shares to 9,760 shares, valued at $957,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 30,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 435,842 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc. Wisconsin (NASDAQ:FISV).