As Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Valuation Rose, Holder Cambiar Investors Has Trimmed Stake; As Celanese (CE) Market Valuation Rose, Covey Capital Advisors Has Decreased Its Position by $673,750

Cambiar Investors Llc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 6.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cambiar Investors Llc sold 16,831 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 227,818 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.17M, down from 244,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cambiar Investors Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.54B market cap company. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $43.13. About 38,280 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS DEAL FUNDED COMBINATION OF EQUITY & DEBT; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 26/03/2018 – PAG to Receive Strategic Minority Investment from Blackstone Fund; 05/03/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Sr Unsecd Nts ‘BBB’; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B

Covey Capital Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Celanese Corp (CE) by 19.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Covey Capital Advisors Llc sold 6,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.99% . The institutional investor held 28,744 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.83 million, down from 35,619 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Covey Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Celanese Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.78% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $112.26. About 136,808 shares traded. Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) has declined 2.66% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.66% the S&P500. Some Historical CE News: 20/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Acetyl Intermediates Price Increases in Asia; 10/04/2018 – Celanese Announces Product Price Increases; 19/03/2018 – CELANESE SAYS EU DEMANDED EXCESSIVE DIVESTMENTS; 25/04/2018 – Asia-Pacific Thermally Conductive Plastic Market Analysis & Forecast to 2025 With Covestro AG, Kaneka Corporation, SABIC & Celanese Corporation Leading The Market – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 19/03/2018 – Celanese, Rhodia Acetow: European Commission Required Excessive Divestitures That Would Have Undermined Benefits; 03/04/2018 – Celanese to Hold First Quarter Earnings Conference Call on April 17, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Celanese Outlines 2020 Growth Strategy and Cap Deployment Plans at Investor Day; 19/03/2018 – Celanese Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Celanese Demonstrates the Art of Material Selection at Chinaplas 2018, Asia’s Largest Plastics Trade Show; 23/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Tate & Lyle, Celanese

Analysts await Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.56 earnings per share, down 13.51% or $0.40 from last year’s $2.96 per share. CE’s profit will be $316.77 million for 10.96 P/E if the $2.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.38 actual earnings per share reported by Celanese Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 29 investors sold CE shares while 175 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 121 raised stakes. 117.23 million shares or 6.74% less from 125.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advisors Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 6,470 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Llp stated it has 0.92% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Mycio Wealth Limited Liability Corporation owns 14,137 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Management accumulated 1.25M shares. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.04% or 231,672 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) for 36,900 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 9,728 shares. Envestnet Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 25,205 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker has 4,314 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Massmutual Com Fsb Adv stated it has 2 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Zpr Inv has 5,472 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Captrust Advisors reported 27 shares. Moreover, Lord Abbett & Lc has 0.15% invested in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). The Ontario – Canada-based Manufacturers Life Ins The has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE). Private Advisor Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE).

More notable recent Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “7 Stocks To Watch For July 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 35% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Celanese Corporation’s (NYSE:CE) 2.5% Dividend Yield Looks Pretty Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan Steps To The Sidelines On Eastman Chemical – Benzinga” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Covey Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $395.73 million and $74.29M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Dollar General Corp (NYSE:DG) by 2,622 shares to 23,022 shares, valued at $2.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 23,280 shares, and has risen its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) CEO Roger Penske on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on February 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Brexit woes for Penske Automotive – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Penske Automotive Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Penske Automotive Group, Inc. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Penske Automotive Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Cambiar Investors Llc, which manages about $8.42B and $4.20 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hsbc Hldgs Plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 38,457 shares to 4.28 million shares, valued at $173.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hubbell Inc by 3,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 41,120 shares, and has risen its stake in American Intl Group Inc (NYSE:AIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dean Invest Assocs Ltd owns 132,215 shares for 0.86% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assocs Ltd has invested 0.01% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Commonwealth Bankshares Of Aus reported 0.02% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). London Company Of Virginia has 0.72% invested in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 1.88M shares. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Com invested 1.13% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Paragon Cap Mngmt Limited stated it has 7,648 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Burgundy Asset Mgmt Limited accumulated 2.02M shares or 0.93% of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement Sys holds 58,651 shares. Earnest Prtn Limited Liability invested in 19 shares or 0% of the stock. California-based Private Management Gp has invested 1.34% in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). Citigroup Inc reported 25,572 shares or 0% of all its holdings. First Hawaiian Bank accumulated 0.02% or 9,610 shares. Voya Inv Mgmt Limited Com reported 0% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co has 226 shares. Donaldson Capital Mgmt Ltd Company invested in 0.02% or 4,510 shares.