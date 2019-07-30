As Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Share Value Rose, Highland Capital Management LP Has Decreased by $1.10 Million Its Position; Earnest Partners Has Decreased Its American Tower C (AMT) Stake by $1.91 Million; Stock Price Rose

Earnest Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Tower C (AMT) by 2.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc sold 9,692 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.41% with the market. The institutional investor held 398,771 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $78.58 million, down from 408,463 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in American Tower C for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $90.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $205.57. About 1.78M shares traded or 4.59% up from the average. American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) has risen 44.96% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 40.53% the S&P500.

Highland Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 30.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highland Capital Management Lp sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 57,000 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.55M, down from 82,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highland Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.92B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $46.86. About 369,663 shares traded or 13.76% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 01/05/2018 – Folio: Once a Side Gig, Licensing Has Become a Crucial Revenue Source for PublishersExecs from Meredith Corp., Penske Media, an; 10/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Increases Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Penske Media Purchases SheKnows Media; 06/05/2018 – Richland Source: Acura Team Penske dominates at Mid-Ohio; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Net $108.1M; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 10/05/2018 – Penske Auto Raises Dividend to 35c; 11/05/2018 – Penske Automotive Elects Wolfgang Durheimer as New Bd Member

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold AMT shares while 307 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 400.84 million shares or 1.44% less from 406.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Badgley Phelps And Bell Inc owns 0.77% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 64,341 shares. L And S Advsrs holds 1.62% or 61,040 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset Management Lc invested in 0.02% or 345 shares. Greatmark Partners invested in 1,282 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Reliance Trust Of Delaware holds 0.27% or 8,564 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.97% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Hartford Inv Management Com holds 0.32% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 56,313 shares. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability invested 0.03% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Interest Grp Inc Inc holds 175,612 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Fairview Mngmt Ltd Co holds 0.72% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) or 68,245 shares. Financial Svcs Corp reported 0.02% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). South Texas Money Management has invested 0.08% in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT). Nuwave Invest Limited Liability Co reported 442 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 0.07% invested in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 1,917 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Europe) Limited holds 0.09% of its portfolio in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) for 4,632 shares.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $526,760 activity.

More notable recent American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” on July 29, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “InfraCap REIT Preferred ETF (NYSE Arca: PFFR) ANNOUNCES ADOPTION OF MONTHLY DISTRIBUTION POLICY AND DECLARES MONTHLY DIVIDEND – PRNewswire” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about American Tower Corporation (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Equity LifeStyle Properties: Manufactured Home REIT Offers Superior Dividend Growth – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Whitestone REIT: Dividend Sustainability Is Still An Issue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92 billion and $10.47B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Factset Research (NYSE:FDS) by 3,287 shares to 85,868 shares, valued at $21.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Core Labs Nv (NYSE:CLB) by 23,662 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.93 million shares, and has risen its stake in Contl Res Inc/Ok (NYSE:CLR).

Highland Capital Management Lp, which manages about $15.04B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Inc by 495,000 shares to 545,000 shares, valued at $976,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 75,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).