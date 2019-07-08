As Penske Automotive Grp (PAG) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP Has Lowered Its Position; Hikari Power LTD Has Raised Position in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Grp Inc (PAG) by 40.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp sold 8,265 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The hedge fund held 12,243 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $547,000, down from 20,508 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Penske Automotive Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.92% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $47.49. About 59,170 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 26/03/2018 – BLACKSTONE GROUP – CO’S STRATEGIC CAPITAL HOLDINGS FUND ACQUIRED PASSIVE MINORITY STAKE IN PAG, A ASIA-FOCUSED ALTERNATIVE INVESTMENT FIRM; 13/04/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 billion new Asia private equity fund; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL AUTOMOTIVE RETAIL UNIT VOLUME INCREASED 6.4%; 07/05/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Debt ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP INC PAG.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.34/SHR; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG plans up to $6 bln new Asia private equity fund; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal

Hikari Power Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 5.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hikari Power Ltd bought 15,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,960 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.67M, up from 275,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hikari Power Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $373.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $140.67. About 1.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 14/03/2018 – $JNJ highly-anticipated esketamine Ph3 data will be presented at #APAAM18 May 5-9 -; 03/04/2018 – Malaysia Eyewear Market Analysis & Outlook 2011-2021 – Key Players are Luxottica, Johnson & Johnson and Hoya Corp – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – CN RAIL CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW IN TORONTO; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson To Post Pretax Restructuring Charges of $1.9B-$2.3B; 21/05/2018 – Johnson & Johnson Vision Launches New Corporate Website; 08/05/2018 – GENOMEDX BIOSCIENCES – UNDER DEAL, CO WILL TEST SAMPLES USING ITS GENOME-WIDE EXPRESSION ASSAY FROM MULTIPLE JANSSEN PROSTATE CANCER CLINICAL TRIALS; 16/03/2018 – J&J REPORTS BINDING OFFER FROM PLATINUM EQUITY TO BUY LIFESCAN,; 10/04/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS GRANTED CLEARANCE OF THE ACUVUE OASYS CONTACT LENSES WITH TRANSITIONS LIGHT INTELLIGENT TECHNOLOGY TO JOHNSON & JOHNSON VISION CARE INC; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 17/04/2018 – JNJ 1Q EARNINGS CALLS ENDS

Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management Lp, which manages about $9.69 billion and $2.10B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Halliburton Co (NYSE:HAL) by 23,214 shares to 374,824 shares, valued at $10.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 540,604 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.91M shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP).

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PAG’s profit will be $133.02M for 7.47 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual earnings per share reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.20% EPS growth.

Hikari Power Ltd, which manages about $954.32 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Oilwell Varco Inc (NYSE:NOV) by 33,400 shares to 43,900 shares, valued at $1.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX) by 57,050 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,300 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).