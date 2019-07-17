As Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Valuation Rose, Fenimore Asset Management Cut Its Holding by $1.95 Million; Sterling Construction Co (STRL) Shareholder Signia Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake

Signia Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Construction Co Inc (STRL) by 7.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Signia Capital Management Llc sold 25,774 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 303,825 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.80 million, down from 329,599 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Signia Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Construction Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $330.74M market cap company. The stock decreased 5.30% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 105,526 shares traded. Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) has declined 4.18% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.61% the S&P500. Some Historical STRL News: 27/03/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $30 Million Colorado Springs Utilities Water Treatment Facility Project; 05/03/2018 – Sterling Construction 4Q Rev $253.9M; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY INC STRL.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.0 BLN TO $1.035 BLN; 05/03/2018 Sterling Construction 4Q EPS 11c; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction Sees FY Rev $1B-$1.035B; 07/05/2018 – Sterling Construction 1Q Rev $222.5M; 05/03/2018 – STERLING CONSTRUCTION COMPANY – COMBINED BACKLOG AT DEC. 31 WAS $994.5 MLN VS $1.04 BLN LAST YEAR; 17/04/2018 – Sterling Construction Company, Inc. Awarded $60 Million Boerne, TX Project; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sterling Construction Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (STRL)

Fenimore Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group Inc. (PAG) by 10.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fenimore Asset Management Inc sold 44,321 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.80% with the market. The institutional investor held 392,260 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, down from 436,581 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.74B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $44.74. About 313,587 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 5.60% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.03% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 01/05/2018 – Penske Automotive at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 25/04/2018 – Penske Auto 1Q Rev $5.8B; 13/04/2018 – Hong Kong’s PAG seeks as much as $6 bln for new Asia PE fund; 11/04/2018 – KSS: Consortium Led by KSS Parent Ningbo Joyson Electronic Corp, PAG, Future Industry Investment Fund Provided Funding for Deal to Be Completed; 18/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Moves into Loveland, Colorado; 16/05/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Opens New Facility in Zelienople, Pennsylvania; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON & PAG FUND KSS TO BUY TAKATA FOR $1.588B; 20/03/2018 – Penske Automotive Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS; 27/03/2018 – MITSUI & CO LTD SAYS ENTERED INTO SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP – SEC FILING

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.53 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.6 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Sterling Construction Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRL) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 6.67% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.3 per share. STRL’s profit will be $8.45 million for 9.78 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual EPS reported by Sterling Construction Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 357.14% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 0.63% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.58 per share. PAG’s profit will be $133.02M for 7.03 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.25 actual EPS reported by Penske Automotive Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 27.20% EPS growth.