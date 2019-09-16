As Penske Automotive Group (PAG) Market Valuation Rose, Shareholder Colony Group Lifted Its Position; As Tg Therapeutics (TGTX) Share Value Declined, Shareholder Opaleye Management Has Trimmed by $1.73 Million Its Holding

Opaleye Management Inc decreased its stake in Tg Therapeutics Inc (TGTX) by 15.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Opaleye Management Inc sold 216,062 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.85% . The hedge fund held 1.15 million shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.95M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Opaleye Management Inc who had been investing in Tg Therapeutics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $623.49 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $6.58. About 778,343 shares traded. TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) has declined 31.28% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TGTX News: 19/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics Announces Updated Results From the Ongoing Phase 2 Study of Ublituximab (TG-1101); 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics: Clinical Trials Will Be Focused on Potential Synergism Between TG-1601 and Other Drugs in TG Pipeline; 26/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Mar 28; 15/05/2018 – Ra Capital Management Buys New 3.2% Position in TG Therapeutics; 27/03/2018 – TG Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 06/03/2018 TG Therapeutics, Inc. to Host Conference Call on Fourth Quarter and Year-End 2017 Financial Results and Business Update; 18/04/2018 – TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Preclinical Data Presentation on the Company’s BET Inhibitor, TG-1601, at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 08/05/2018 – TG THERAPEUTICS INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.59; 08/05/2018 – TG Therapeutics 1Q Loss $41.5M

Colony Group Llc increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group (PAG) by 121.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc bought 7,436 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The hedge fund held 13,532 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $640,000, up from 6,096 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Penske Automotive Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.31% or $1.11 during the last trading session, reaching $46.85. About 344,138 shares traded or 1.26% up from the average. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 13/04/2018 – HONG KONG-BASED PAG IS LOOKING TO RAISE AS MUCH AS $6 BLN FOR NEW ASIA PRIVATE EQUITY FUND; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 05/03/2018 – Fitch Expects to Rate Penske’s Senior Unsecured Notes ‘BBB+’; 25/04/2018 – PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE 1Q EPS CONT OPS $1.26; 05/03/2018 – PENSKE ANNOUNCES DIGITAL FLEET PREVENTIVE MAINTENANCE PROCESSES; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON, PAG FUND KSS TO BUY AIR-BAG MAKER TAKATA IN ASSET DEAL; 11/04/2018 – Buyout Firm PAG Joins Key Safety in $1.6 Billion Takata Purchase; 11/04/2018 – Joyson and PAG Fund KSS to Acquire Air-Bag Maker Takata in Asset Deal

Analysts await TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $-0.37 earnings per share, up 13.95% or $0.06 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by TG Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.90% EPS growth.

More notable recent TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Ardelyx Awaits Ruling On Constipation Drug, Double Dose Of Good News For Roche, Tocagen Flunks Brain Cancer Study – Yahoo Finance” on September 12, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TG Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Data Presentation at the Upcoming American Academy of Neurology 71st Annual Meeting – GlobeNewswire” published on March 12, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “TG Therapeutics to Present at the Jefferies 2019 Healthcare Conference – GlobeNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TG Therapeutics, Inc. Common Stock (TGTX) Latest Quotes, Charts & News – Nasdaq” published on September 13, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Friday 6/28 Insider Buying Report: BSTZ, TGTX – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Opaleye Management Inc, which manages about $151.96M and $328.09 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Avenue Therapeutics Inc by 130,000 shares to 930,000 shares, valued at $5.86M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Odonate Therapeutics Inc by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 425,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Harrow Health (NASDAQ:IMMY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.21, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold TGTX shares while 27 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 41.17 million shares or 9.51% less from 45.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Citadel Advsrs Limited Company reported 108,324 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Victory Cap Mgmt Inc owns 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 2,119 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys owns 88,500 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma holds 29,850 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 0% or 85,800 shares. Northern owns 843,143 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System stated it has 0% of its portfolio in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). 21,152 were reported by Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Com. Pura Vida Invests Ltd Liability has 0.89% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 4,387 shares. Hikari Power holds 50,000 shares. Moreover, Great West Life Assurance Can has 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 5,005 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 0% invested in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) for 80,600 shares. Swiss Fincl Bank holds 140,500 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% in TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) or 13,349 shares.

Since June 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $351,750 activity.

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Us Large Cat Etf (SCHX) by 12,584 shares to 147,991 shares, valued at $10.39 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Db X (DBEF) by 63,905 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 939,555 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco S&P High Div Low Vol Etf.