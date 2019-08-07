As Penske Auto Group (PAG) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Burgundy Asset Management LTD Has Decreased Position; Clorox Co (CLX) Market Valuation Rose While Cypress Capital Group Has Upped Holding by $373,600

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd decreased its stake in Penske Auto Group Inc. (PAG) by 0.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd sold 11,693 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.34% . The institutional investor held 2.02 million shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $90.28 million, down from 2.03M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Penske Auto Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $44.18. About 186,153 shares traded. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) has declined 11.34% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.34% the S&P500. Some Historical PAG News: 25/04/2018 – Penske Automotive Group Reports 31% Profit Rise in 1Q; 20/03/2018 – PAG ASIA IS SAID TALKING W/ AFFINITY ABT BUYING TEG: AUSTRALIAN; 21/05/2018 – Penske Logistics Named to America’s Best Employers List by Forbes; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Rts Penske Truck Leasing Co.’s Prpsd Snr Unscd Nts ‘BBB’; 03/04/2018 – LEXMARK PERFORMS AHEAD OF BUDGET, BOND TO RECOVER: PAG CHAIRMAN; 12/04/2018 – Penske Truck Leasing Takes Part in Upcoming Advanced Clean Transportation (ACT) Expo; 10/04/2018 – Penske Media Invests In Branded Licensing Expansion; 05/03/2018 Penske Truck Leasing Digitizes Truck Fleet Preventive Maintenance Processes; 03/04/2018 – Penske Logistics Adds Video-Based Safety Program to its Dedicated Trucking Fleet; 11/04/2018 – JOYSON SAFETY SYSTEMS – CONSORTIUM LED BY NINGBO JOYSON ELECTRONIC & PAG PROVIDED FUNDING TO KEY SAFETY SYSTEMS TO COMPLETE ACQUISITION OF TAKATA ASSETS

Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 122.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cypress Capital Group bought 2,335 shares as the company's stock rose 9.75% . The institutional investor held 4,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, up from 1,902 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cypress Capital Group who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.42B market cap company. The stock increased 2.63% or $4.06 during the last trading session, reaching $158.38. About 762,776 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 20.78% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.78% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.01 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 26 investors sold PAG shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 35.39 million shares or 1.58% less from 35.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Lc holds 0.01% or 172,440 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability owns 114,000 shares. Cambiar Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.24% or 227,818 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 19,700 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG). First Trust Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 223,649 shares. Gam Holdings Ag owns 256,578 shares. Strs Ohio accumulated 83,873 shares or 0.02% of the stock. First Hawaiian Natl Bank accumulated 9,610 shares. Leuthold Group Inc Inc Limited Liability Company invested in 0.41% or 67,583 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Management Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.01% or 60,920 shares in its portfolio. Utd Service Automobile Association holds 13,312 shares. Shine Advisory Serv Inc holds 1,731 shares. Enterprise Finance Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) for 453 shares.

More notable recent Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) news were published by: Bloomberg.com which released: “NYSE’s Biggest IPO Since Snap Is $2.3 Billion for Brazil Fintech – Bloomberg” on January 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Comparing PagSeguro With StoneCo And Square – Seeking Alpha” published on February 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Penske Automotive Appoints New Director – PRNewswire” on December 13, 2018. More interesting news about Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Roger Penske Is A Winner And So Is Penske Automotive Group – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: December 05, 2018.

Burgundy Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $19.85B and $9.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Facebook Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 14,413 shares to 1.23 million shares, valued at $204.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) by 100,299 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Cypress Capital Group, which manages about $45.36 million and $488.50M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 4,768 shares to 124,208 shares, valued at $9.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 4,018 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,065 shares, and cut its stake in Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO).