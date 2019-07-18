As Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Stock Rose, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Has Raised Position by $1.51 Million; Exxon Mobil (New) (XOM) Share Price Rose While Spectrum Asset Management Nb Has Raised Stake

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) by 38.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc bought 75,510 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.85% with the market. The institutional investor held 274,011 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.68 million, up from 198,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $22.15. About 267,773 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 13.79% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.36% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 28/03/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Declares First Quarter 2018 Dividend; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT); 30/03/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Catalyst Biosciences, CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trus; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – QTRLY NET INVESTMENT INCOME OF $75.7 MLN, DOWN 19 PERCENT FROM PRIOR QUARTER; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Pennymac’s Assessments As Primary Servicer Of Prime Loans And Special Servicer; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017

Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) (XOM) by 158.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 27,316 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21 million, up from 10,560 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc Nb who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp (New) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $315.13B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.37% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $74.44. About 5.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 04/04/2018 – Iraq ministry, Exxon still in talks on boosting oil output; 20/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S COSAN INDUSTRIA E COMERCIO SIGNS 20-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH EXXONMOBIL FOR PRODUCTION AND DISTRIBUTION OF MOBIL LUBRICANT PRODUCTS IN BRAZIL, BOLIVIA, PARAGUAY, AND URUGUAY -FILING; 29/03/2018 – US judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit to stop climate change probes; 07/03/2018 – GM CEO Wants EV Tax Credits, Exxon Boosts Spending: Energy Wrap; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N SHAREHOLDERS REJECT PROPOSAL ON LOBBYING PAYMENTS AND DISCLOSURE; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 30/05/2018 – Exxon Mobil investors voted down four shareholder proposals in its annual meeting, including one that would require the oil giant to report on its political lobbying; 24/05/2018 – Unlikely Supporter Exxon, Pledges to Fight Climate Change — Energy Journal; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Earnings Increase 16 Percent to $4.7 Billion in First Quarter 2018; 21/05/2018 – MEDIA-Ghana to favor forecourt operator as Exxon Mobil Partner – Bloomberg

Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management Llc, which manages about $25.96B and $25.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Geo Group Inc New (NYSE:GEO) by 63,460 shares to 4.97M shares, valued at $95.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cnh Indl N V (NYSE:CNHI) by 1.29M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 36.96 million shares, and cut its stake in Sanofi (NYSE:SNY).

More notable recent PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Signet Jewelers Limited (SIG) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on July 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PennyMac Mortgage: Asymmetrical Compensation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2011, Businesswire.com published: “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. Launches Home Equity Lending Product – Business Wire” on January 18, 2019. More interesting news about PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On BrightSphere Investment Group plc (BSIG) – Yahoo Finance” published on May 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chimera: 7.75% From This New mREIT Preferred – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Invest Management stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). 3,000 are owned by Catalyst Cap Lc. Martingale Asset Mngmt LP holds 0.06% or 285,023 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Investment Advisors owns 16,863 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Meeder Asset Mngmt reported 11,104 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). 13,954 were reported by Natl Asset Mgmt Inc. Prudential Fin Inc has 303,903 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. The New York-based Bancshares Of Ny Mellon Corp has invested 0.01% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Jennison Associate Limited Liability invested in 83,097 shares or 0% of the stock. Sg Americas Secs stated it has 27,197 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. 832,070 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company. Mackenzie Fincl has 0% invested in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Caxton Assoc Lp accumulated 24,129 shares. Utd Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 140,701 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ser Automobile Association invested in 2.45 million shares. 31,515 are held by Cibc Comml Bank Usa. Trust Department Mb Bankshares N A holds 28,041 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri invested in 75,056 shares. Td Capital holds 5,527 shares. Moreover, Of Virginia Limited Liability has 1.05% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Stifel Fincl Corporation invested 0.72% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Punch And Assocs Mgmt Inc reported 51,546 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Ancora Advsr reported 164,961 shares. Redmond Asset Management Ltd invested 0.11% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Philadelphia invested in 0.47% or 65,525 shares. Fort Washington Investment Advsrs Oh owns 1.45 million shares. Hayek Kallen Invest Mngmt has 2.89% invested in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) for 55,175 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Liability owns 256,084 shares. Wade G W owns 812,442 shares.