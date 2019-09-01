As Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) Share Value Rose, Thornburg Investment Management Increased Stake; Linscomb & Williams Boosted Iron Mtn New (IRM) Stake by $437,080; Shares Declined

Linscomb & Williams Inc increased its stake in Iron Mtn Inc New (IRM) by 20.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Linscomb & Williams Inc bought 12,488 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% . The institutional investor held 72,724 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58 million, up from 60,236 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc who had been investing in Iron Mtn Inc New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.07B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.34 million shares traded. Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) has declined 15.75% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IRM News: 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED LOAN TO AUD341M; 30/05/2018 – Iron Mountain: Transaction to Result in Modest AFFO Dilution of About 0.5% in 2018; 30/05/2018 – INM:IRON MOUNTAIN BUYS DUTCH EVOSWITCH DATA CENTER BUSINESS; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN – UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO UPSIZE ITS EXISTING AUD 250 MLN SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY; 22/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN TO BUY ARTEX FINE ARTS SERVICES; 27/03/2018 – IRON MOUNTAIN CLOSES ON USD 700 MILLION SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY, AND IRON MOUNTAIN AUSTRALIA UPSIZES AUD SYNDICATED TERM LOAN B FACILITY TO AUD 341 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Iron Mountain 1Q Cont Ops EPS 16c; 12/03/2018 S&PGR Rts Iron Mountain’s Prpsd $500M Trm Ln ‘BB’; 23/04/2018 – DJ Iron Mountain Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (IRM)

Thornburg Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr (PMT) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thornburg Investment Management Inc bought 94,701 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.90% . The institutional investor held 2.07M shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.94M, up from 1.98 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc who had been investing in Pennymac Mtg Invt Tr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $21.76. About 778,107 shares traded. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) has risen 14.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.62% the S&P500. Some Historical PMT News: 09/05/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Short-Interest Ratio Rises 54% to 8 Days; 23/04/2018 – PennyMac Announces Pricing of Private Offering of $450 Million in Secured Term Notes to Be Issued by PMT ISSUER TRUST; 03/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST – BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE OF $20.24 AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP FROM $20.13 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr 1Q EPS 35c; 23/04/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST-PRICING OF PRIVATE OFFERING OF SECURED TERM NOTES IN TOTAL PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF $450 MLN TO BE ISSUED BY INDIRECT SUBSIDIARY; 08/03/2018 PennyMac Selects Nordis Technologies as Its Print/Mail Partner; 24/04/2018 – PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust Announces Date for 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 16/05/2018 – PENNYMAC MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST PMT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $19.5 FROM $18.5; 03/05/2018 – PennyMac Mtg Invt Tr Book Value/Share $20.24 at March 31; 22/04/2018 – DJ PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMT)

Investors sentiment increased to 2.67 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.99, from 1.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 10 investors sold PMT shares while 32 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 46.74 million shares or 10.55% more from 42.28 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bailard reported 10,500 shares. Whittier Of Nevada has 9,202 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Lc reported 26,716 shares. Parkside Bancorporation Tru invested in 74 shares. Clarivest Asset Management owns 127,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Communication owns 129,869 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Numerixs Invest Tech Inc stated it has 8,908 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Van Eck Associate Corporation has invested 0.03% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Citadel Advsrs Lc stated it has 323,912 shares. Barclays Public Limited Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 87,588 shares. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Bluecrest Ltd invested 0.02% in PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT). Swiss Commercial Bank owns 123,900 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can has 1,213 shares. California State Teachers Retirement holds 91,776 shares.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc, which manages about $94.41B and $10.34 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) by 74,977 shares to 998 shares, valued at $50,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 404,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 203 shares, and cut its stake in Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT).

