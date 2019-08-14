As Pennsylvania Real Estate Trst (PEI) Shares Declined, Foundry Partners Has Raised by $2.47 Million Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Alpine Investment Management Has Lifted Holding

Alpine Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 4.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Investment Management Llc bought 53,010 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 1.33 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $82.57 million, up from 1.27 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $138.57B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.38% or $3.49 during the last trading session, reaching $61.34. About 13.70 million shares traded or 4.10% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/05/2018 – Sunwest Hires New Chief Information Officer; 14/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $88 FROM $81; 18/04/2018 – Companies’ efforts to cut borrowing costs squeeze CLO funds; 13/03/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5; 26/04/2018 – AVERY DENNISON CORP AVY.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $126 FROM $125; 13/03/2018 – Citi First Quarter 2018 Earnings Review; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Operating Expenses Rose 2% to $10.9B; 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’; 14/03/2018 – ASCENTIAL PLC ASCL.L : CITIGROUP RAISES FAIR VALUE TO 475P FROM 435P; 20/03/2018 – FENNER PLC FENR.L : CITIGROUP LIFTS TARGET PRICE TO REFLECT RECOMMENDED OFFER FROM MICHELIN

Foundry Partners Llc increased its stake in Pennsylvania Real Estate Trst (PEI) by 182.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foundry Partners Llc bought 411,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.99% . The institutional investor held 636,435 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.00 million, up from 225,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foundry Partners Llc who had been investing in Pennsylvania Real Estate Trst for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $357.90M market cap company. The stock decreased 11.40% or $0.595 during the last trading session, reaching $4.625. About 3.51 million shares traded or 149.21% up from the average. Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:PEI) has declined 42.61% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.61% the S&P500. Some Historical PEI News: 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate 1Q FFO 28c/Shr; 03/05/2018 – PREIT Executes New Leases with Forever 21 Representing Portfolio Appeal to Quality Retail Brands; 29/05/2018 – PREIT – PRICING, CAPACITY AND VALUATIONS REMAIN UNCHANGED ON FACILITIES; MATURITY NOW IN 2023; 03/04/2018 – PotlatchDeltic Scheduled to Release First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3rd; 14/05/2018 – PREIT Redefines Shopper Experience with Robust Remerchandising and Beautification of DC Powerhouse Asset – MPG; 20/03/2018 PREIT Announces Dynamic Remerchandising at Dartmouth Mall as Part of Ongoing Commitment to Enhancing the Shopper Experience; 05/04/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings and Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust; 01/05/2018 – Penn Real Estate Sees FY Loss/Shr 17c-Loss 29c; 18/04/2018 – PREIT Highlights Differentiated Portfolio in Response to Bon-Ton Liquidation; 04/04/2018 – PREIT Creates New Magnolia Mall Shopping Experience With Completion of Proactive Anchor Recapture

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold C shares while 463 reduced holdings. 128 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 1.78 billion shares or 0.44% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Mgmt accumulated 9,160 shares. Somerset Trust owns 43,786 shares. Tru Department Mb Savings Bank N A stated it has 142,191 shares or 1.08% of all its holdings. Credit Cap Limited invested in 2.81% or 42,000 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Limited Liability Com stated it has 3,716 shares. Reilly Advsrs Llc accumulated 129,989 shares. Independent Inc holds 0.35% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 14,275 shares. Fayez Sarofim & reported 14,906 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership holds 1.06% or 842,366 shares in its portfolio. Numerixs Inv Technologies invested in 60,524 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 727,722 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Gfs Advisors Ltd Liability owns 0.23% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 12,470 shares. Karpas Strategies Lc has 0.97% invested in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Tompkins Corp holds 3,440 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Glenmede Trust Na accumulated 657,081 shares or 0.18% of the stock.

Alpine Investment Management Llc, which manages about $980.30 million and $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 1,949 shares to 585,345 shares, valued at $117.59M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Howard Hughes Corp (NYSE:HHC) by 2,936 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 58,512 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

