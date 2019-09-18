As Penney J C (JCP) Stock Price Declined, Holder Masters Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $5.29 Million; Fruth Investment Management Position In Ensco International (ESV) Was Has Boosted

Masters Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penney J C Corp Inc (JCP) by 75.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc sold 5.29 million shares as the company’s stock declined 39.73% . The hedge fund held 1.71 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.95 million, down from 7.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penney J C Corp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $268.57 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.69% or $0.0416 during the last trading session, reaching $0.845. About 9.31M shares traded. J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) has declined 67.66% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 67.66% the S&P500. Some Historical JCP News: 30/04/2018 – The home category is growing for Penney as apparel shrinks; 23/05/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Two and Affirms Two Classes of CGCMT 2006-C4; 09/03/2018 – Fitch Affirms J. C. Penney at ‘B+’; Rates Sr. Second Lien Notes ‘BB-‘/’RR3′; 17/05/2018 – JCP: CHANGE IN PENSION ACCOUNTING IMPACTED EARNINGS FORECAST; 08/03/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY – UPSIZED & PRICED ITS PRIVATE OFFERING OF $400 MLN OF 8.625% SENIOR SECURED SECOND PRIORITY NOTES DUE 2025; 26/03/2018 – JCP Investment Expresses Concerns Regarding Crius’ Underperformance; 22/05/2018 – J.C. Penney Elects Current Lead Independent Director Ronald W. Tysoe as Chmn of the Bd; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY – 2018 ADJ EPS NOW EXPECTED TO BE LOSS OF $0.07 TO EARNINGS OF $0.13; 17/05/2018 – J C PENNEY COMPANY INC – JEWELRY, SEPHORA, MEN’S AND SALON WERE CO’S TOP PERFORMING DIVISIONS & CATEGORIES DURING QUARTER; 22/05/2018 – Head of struggling JC Penney departs for Lowe’s

Fruth Investment Management increased its stake in Ensco International Inc (ESV) by 249.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fruth Investment Management bought 49,207 shares as the company’s stock declined 40.80% . The institutional investor held 68,907 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $587,000, up from 19,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fruth Investment Management who had been investing in Ensco International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 16.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 10.01 million shares traded or 42.28% up from the average. Valaris plc (NYSE:ESV) has declined 70.80% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 70.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ESV News: 22/05/2018 – Ensco plc Announces Cash Dividend; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Rev $417M; 16/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ENSCO PLC ESV.N : CREDIT SUISSE ASSUMING COVERAGE WITH NEUTRAL RATING AND TARGET PRICE OF $8 (ADDS BROKERAGE NAME); 14/05/2018 – Elephas Investment Buys New 1.9% Position in Ensco; 25/04/2018 – ENSCO PLC ESV.N – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.32; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 32c; 18/05/2018 – Ensco Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – Ensco Rises for 9 Days; Longest Winning Streak in 15 Years; 26/03/2018 – Ensco Short-Interest Ratio Rises 18% to 8 Days; 25/04/2018 – Ensco 1Q Loss $140.1M

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $2.05B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 1.30M shares to 3.02M shares, valued at $19.37M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 300,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 400,000 shares, and has risen its stake in California Res Corp.

Analysts await J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $-0.56 EPS, down 7.69% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.52 per share. After $-0.18 actual EPS reported by J. C. Penney Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 211.11% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 18 investors sold JCP shares while 52 reduced holdings. only 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 186.54 million shares or 8.68% less from 204.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Grp owns 238,390 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al invested in 931,200 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Bancshares Ag accumulated 0% or 108,530 shares. 24,592 were accumulated by Meyer Handelman. Moreover, Pinebridge Investments Limited Partnership has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 40,062 shares. The Minnesota-based Thrivent For Lutherans has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). Frontier Invest Management has invested 0% in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP). 9,000 were accumulated by Css Lc Il. 500 were accumulated by Bessemer Group. Everence Capital reported 113,750 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has 0% invested in J. C. Penney Company, Inc. (NYSE:JCP) for 64,341 shares. Hsbc Public Ltd reported 577,261 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corporation invested in 35,789 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 225,046 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ls Advsr reported 9,379 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

