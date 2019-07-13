As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Stock Value Declined, Shareholder West Family Investments Has Trimmed Position by $1.53 Million; Arete Wealth Advisors Has Lifted Holding in Mcdonalds (MCD) by $303,723

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.02M market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 96,291 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (MCD) by 40.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc bought 1,607 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.31% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,559 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06 million, up from 3,952 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mcdonalds Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $162.63B market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $212.99. About 1.89 million shares traded. McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) has risen 20.85% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.42% the S&P500. Some Historical MCD News: 24/05/2018 – MCDONALD’S HAS 23M REGISTERED MOBILE APP USERS IN U.S; 12/03/2018 – The decision to bring fresh beef to the majority of McDonald’s domestic locations was a costly one; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s grills up strong same-store sales growth; 08/05/2018 – MEDIA-Cargill and Tyson are interested in McDonald’s chicken nugget supplier- Bloomberg; 30/04/2018 – McDonald’s Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures About $2.4B; 10/04/2018 – MCDONALD’S MCD.N TO LAUNCH HOME DELIVERY PILOT PROJECT IN SWEDEN, FINLAND IN MAY; IN DENMARK, NORWAY IN H2 2018 – NORDIC GROUP CEO; 13/03/2018 – Rep. C.Scott: Top Democrats Urge NLRB to Protect Workers’ Due Process in McDonald’s Case; 24/05/2018 – UZBEKISTAN TO OPEN STARBUCKS, MCDONALD’S NEAR TASHKENT: RIA; 14/03/2018 – MCD: BREAKFAST IS 25%-30% OF SALES, MOST PROFITABLE PART OF DAY; 29/03/2018 – New York Post: McDonald’s trying to ban plastic straws from UK restaurants

More notable recent McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Credit Suisse, Call Traders Get Behind MCD and SBUX Stocks – Yahoo Finance” on June 25, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “3 Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” published on July 02, 2019, Fool.com published: “Which is the Better Dividend Aristocrat, McDonaldâ€™s or Coca-Cola? – The Motley Fool” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About McDonald’s Corporation’s (NYSE:MCD) Earnings Outlook? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “McDonald’s Serves Up Fresh Beef and Outstanding Results for Investors – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 45 investors sold MCD shares while 566 reduced holdings. only 140 funds opened positions while 449 raised stakes. 496.73 million shares or 3.19% less from 513.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nuveen Asset Limited Liability Corp stated it has 0.21% of its portfolio in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation holds 5,057 shares. Norris Perne French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi invested in 0.86% or 34,205 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas accumulated 3.20 million shares. Zeke Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp owns 16,266 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Glenmede Com Na reported 0.35% stake. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Invest Mgmt Corp holds 43,400 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 686,757 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio. Sta Wealth Management Limited Liability Corp accumulated 2,460 shares or 0.1% of the stock. Aqr Cap Management Lc invested in 716,243 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Amica Mutual Ins owns 24,679 shares. Zevin Asset Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.22% invested in McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) for 3,593 shares. Alta Cap Ltd Company has 12,352 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1,000 shares. Bedrijfstakpensioenfonds Voor De Media Pno invested in 2.67% or 85,000 shares.

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 insider sales for $23.79 million activity. $233,662 worth of McDonald's Corporation (NYSE:MCD) was sold by Hoovel Catherine A. on Wednesday, February 13. MCKENNA ANDREW J sold $5.41M worth of stock or 30,000 shares. Gibbs Robert Lane had sold 22,036 shares worth $3.99 million. Fairhurst David Ogden sold $13.62 million worth of stock or 76,411 shares.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $501.94M and $479.33 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Sr Income Tr (VVR) by 423,308 shares to 175,962 shares, valued at $739,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IWD) by 2,546 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,468 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (THRK).

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Main Street Capital Is A Sell – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “PennantPark (PFLT) Q2 Earnings Match Estimates – Nasdaq” published on May 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital: I Would Wait – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2018. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Financial Sector Update for 05/20/2015: MCGC,HCHC,PFLT,BKFS,STI – Nasdaq” published on May 20, 2015 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Stockholders of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and MCG Capital Corporation Overwhelmingly Approve Merger Transaction – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 14, 2015.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 EPS, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63 million for 9.76 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $298,322 activity. On Monday, May 13 PENN ARTHUR H bought $84,666 worth of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) or 7,000 shares.