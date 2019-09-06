As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Shares Declined, West Family Investments Has Lowered Its Position by $1.53 Million; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Share Price Rose While A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Increased Stake

A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 226.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc bought 9,105 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 13,120 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.46 million, up from 4,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. A-D-Beadell Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $250.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $138.84. About 4.67 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY-NEW DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER & INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS SEGMENT WILL BE RESPONSIBLE FOR DISTRIBUTION OF ALL DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER SERVICES GLOBALLY; 29/05/2018 – FOX CEO: DEAL WITH DISNEY HAS HIGHER CERTAINTY OF CLOSING; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – BOARD DECIDED IT WAS “IMPERATIVE” THAT BOB IGER REMAIN AS CHAIRMAN AND CEO THROUGH 2021; 03/05/2018 – Star Wars’ Chewbacca Challenges Fans to `Roar For Change’; 30/05/2018 – Michael Jackson’s estate sues ABC for copyright infringement; 09/03/2018 – Fifty-two percent of shareholders voted against Disney’s compensation plan for Iger and other executives, the company said at its annual shareholder meeting in Houston; 30/03/2018 – The Walt Disney Company Executives to Discuss Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Financial Results via Webcast; 08/05/2018 – Disney gains after earnings beat; 09/05/2018 – Disney, Comcast Prep for Fox Media M&A Battle (Video); 23/05/2018 – Comcast Prepping Offer for Fox Assets to Top Disney (Video)

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22 million, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $448.98 million market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $11.58. About 236,403 shares traded or 57.03% up from the average. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $0.29 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.29 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.24M for 9.98 P/E if the $0.29 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.29 actual EPS reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $898,547 activity. KATZ SAMUEL L bought $285,408 worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 8,200 shares were bought by Efrat Aviv, worth $98,817.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisory Svcs Network Limited Co accumulated 8,950 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Shelton Mngmt has 0.27% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Punch And Associate Inv has invested 0.61% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). The Illinois-based Optimum Investment has invested 0.2% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Blackrock accumulated 0% or 182,690 shares. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Company has 79,446 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Susquehanna Gp Limited Liability Partnership has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Taylor Frigon Cap Mgmt Limited Liability holds 108,436 shares. Regions Fincl reported 600 shares. Tower Cap Limited Liability Company (Trc) reported 0% stake. Lpl Financial Limited Liability Corporation reported 0% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Comm Ltd has 0.02% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 103,550 shares. Cambridge Inv Advsrs owns 28,609 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can has 12,087 shares. Royal Bancshares Of Canada reported 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Fsb Adv owns 3,059 shares. 27,667 were accumulated by Fagan Assoc. Asset One Communication Limited reported 899,000 shares or 0.54% of all its holdings. Martin Tn owns 14,246 shares for 0.48% of their portfolio. 142,657 were reported by Cullinan Associate. Argent Mgmt Lc has 6,976 shares. Guardian Ltd Partnership holds 5,467 shares. Sei Investments reported 308,872 shares. Jp Marvel Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 59,961 shares. Zuckerman Invest Limited Liability has 0.14% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 5,409 shares. Mairs & Power Inc holds 2.62% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) or 1.95M shares. 2.23M were accumulated by Neuberger Berman Group Limited Com. Wealthtrust Axiom Llc reported 0.32% stake. First Utd Savings Bank Tru, a Maryland-based fund reported 6,880 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.1% or 20,864 shares.