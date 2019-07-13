As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Shares Declined, Holder West Family Investments Lowered Its Stake; Havens Advisors Lifted U S G (USG) Holding by $1.66 Million

Havens Advisors Llc increased its stake in U S G Corp (USG) by 140.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Havens Advisors Llc bought 38,600 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 66,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.86 million, up from 27,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Havens Advisors Llc who had been investing in U S G Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. It closed at $43.48 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 13, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical USG News: 01/05/2018 – $USG +4%; 26/03/2018 – U.S. building products maker USG Corp. rejected an unsolicited buyout offer from its second-biggest shareholder, Germany’s Gebr Knauf; 16/04/2018 – KNAUF SAYS USG DENIAL OF REQUEST FOR MATERIALS VIOLATES RIGHTS; 17/04/2018 – GEBR. KNAUF KG SAYS FILED INVESTOR PRESENTATION WITH SEC IN CONNECTION WITH WITHHOLD CAMPAIGN AGAINST USG CORP; 26/03/2018 – USG BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNANIMOUSLY REJECTS UNSOLICITED PROPOSAL FROM KNAUF; 12/04/2018 – BUFFETT TO OPPOSE USG BOARD AFTER $5.9 BILLION KNAUF BID SPURNED – BLOOMBERG; 07/05/2018 – BUFFETT SAYS USG DIRECTORS DIDN’T REPRESENT BERKSHIRE INTERESTS; 07/05/2018 – KNAUF – STANDSTILL PROVISIONS PROHIBIT KNAUF FROM ACQUIRING VOTING SECURITIES OF USG IN EXCESS OF AMOUNT CURRENTLY BENEFICIALLY OWNED BY KNAUF; 11/04/2018 – USG Corporation Honored with Lean Six Sigma Project of the Year Award; 30/04/2018 – Glass Lewis Indicates USG Has Relied on a Recalcitrant Engagement Strategy

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.88% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $454.02 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $11.71. About 96,291 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 8.97% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.40% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Confluence Management Ltd Liability Com has 0.03% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 140,761 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc has 0.27% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Punch & Assocs Investment Management has 0.61% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 559,365 shares. Polar Capital Llp stated it has 0.09% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 10,439 are owned by Fincl Consulate. Ares Ltd Company owns 263,382 shares for 0.21% of their portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 163,969 shares stake. Raymond James Svcs Advsr Incorporated reported 10,133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 85,045 were reported by Freestone Cap Ltd Com. Fmr Ltd reported 1 shares. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Wells Fargo & Communications Mn reported 98,250 shares stake. 25,588 are owned by Mirae Asset Glob Invests. Psagot Inv House Limited holds 6,400 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Legal General Public Limited Com has 0% invested in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) for 192,782 shares.

More notable recent PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Stockholders of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and MCG Capital Corporation Overwhelmingly Approve Merger Transaction – PR Newswire” on August 14, 2015, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “More on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Q4 – Seeking Alpha” published on November 14, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements – globenewswire.com” on April 10, 2018. More interesting news about PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PennantPark Investment Corp.: Don’t Buy The Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. and MCG Capital Corporation Announce Closing of Merger – PR Newswire” with publication date: August 18, 2015.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $298,322 activity. PENN ARTHUR H bought 7,000 shares worth $84,666.

Analysts await PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 3.23% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.31 per share. PFLT’s profit will be $11.63M for 9.76 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.30 actual earnings per share reported by PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) news were published by: Usatoday.com which released: “Warren Buffett & Berkshire Hathaway make key changes to 2019 stock picks – USA TODAY” on May 15, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Kellogg exec added to C-Suite of growing Atlanta medical marijuana startup – Atlanta Business Chronicle” published on July 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (CFR) – Yahoo Finance” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (HP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “USG Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Results – Business Wire” with publication date: February 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 21 investors sold USG shares while 61 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 102.54 million shares or 0.11% more from 102.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Comerica Retail Bank has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. American Interest holds 1,428 shares. Cordasco Financial Network invested 0.01% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Yakira Cap Mgmt has invested 1.49% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 0.01% or 11,106 shares in its portfolio. Mirae Asset Invs accumulated 0.01% or 45,751 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Synovus Financial Corp accumulated 3,000 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). New York-based D E Shaw & has invested 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG). Westchester Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 1.14M shares. Highvista Strategies Limited accumulated 61,962 shares. Pnc Financial Service Gp has 0% invested in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG) for 26,253 shares. Us Comml Bank De stated it has 0% in USG Corporation (NYSE:USG).