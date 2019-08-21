As Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) Market Value Declined, Shareholder West Family Investments Lowered Holding; As Interxio (INXN) Stock Rose, Ubs Oconnor Has Upped Stake by $3.70 Billion

West Family Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca (PFLT) by 33.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. West Family Investments Inc sold 127,720 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.01% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.22M, down from 378,669 at the end of the previous reported quarter. West Family Investments Inc who had been investing in Pennantpark Floating Rate Ca for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $449.37M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $11.59. About 99,217 shares traded. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) has declined 11.45% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.45% the S&P500. Some Historical PFLT News: 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 22/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 24/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies Bryn Mawr Bank, Whitestone REIT, Surgery Partners, PennantPark Floating Rate Capital, Enterprise Fin; 26/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Short-Interest Ratio Rises 22% to 7 Days; 05/03/2018 Fitch Affirms PennantPark at ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Remains Negative; 10/04/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd.’s Board of Directors Approves the Reduction in the Asset Coverage Requirements; 05/03/2018 – PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Announces Monthly Distribution of $0.095 per Share

Ubs Oconnor Llc increased its stake in Interxio (INXN) by 263.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ubs Oconnor Llc bought 55,400 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.50% . The hedge fund held 76,400 shares of the programming company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.10 billion, up from 21,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ubs Oconnor Llc who had been investing in Interxio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.12 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.96. About 82,590 shares traded. InterXion Holding N.V. (NYSE:INXN) has risen 16.28% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.28% the S&P500. Some Historical INXN News: 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV – FOR FY 2018, SEES REVENUE OF €553 MILLION — €569 MILLION; 30/04/2018 – Interxion Files 2017 Annual Report; 07/03/2018 – InterXion 4Q Rev $129.9M; 20/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING – NEW FACILITY HAS INITIAL MATURITY DATE OF DEC 31, 2018, WITH OPTION TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE UP TO AND INCLUDING DEC 31, 2019; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV SAYS FOR FY 2018, SEES CAPITAL EXPENDITURES (INCLUDING INTANGIBLES) OF €335 MILLION — €365 MILLION; 07/03/2018 – InterXion Sees 2018 Rev EUR553M-EUR569M; 03/05/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV QTRLY EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE INCREASED BY 13% TO EUR 0.16; 07/03/2018 – INTERXION HOLDING NV INXN.N FY2018 REV VIEW EUR 543.4 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – InterXion 1Q Adjusted EBITDA EUR60.9M; 07/03/2018 – Correct: InterXion 4Q Rev EUR129.9M

Ubs Oconnor Llc, which manages about $12.67 billion and $2268.38B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alt (NYSE:PANW) by 10,000 shares to 35,000 shares, valued at $8.50B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wex Inc (NYSE:WEX) by 35,700 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 94,300 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon C (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.7 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.87, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 2 investors sold PFLT shares while 21 reduced holdings. 13 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.10 million shares or 5.71% less from 8.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Corbyn Md reported 210,494 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd owns 103,550 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 0% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). 108,436 are owned by Taylor Frigon Capital Mgmt Lc. Focused Wealth Mgmt holds 750 shares. West Family Investments has invested 0.8% of its portfolio in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Wells Fargo And Com Mn reported 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Raymond James Financial Inc reported 0% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Ameriprise, a Minnesota-based fund reported 24,958 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.01% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Yakira Cap Management reported 54,334 shares. Mckinley Ltd Liability Corp Delaware has invested 0.1% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Advisory Ser Networks Limited Liability holds 8,950 shares. Confluence Investment Limited Liability Company has invested 0.03% in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT). Pacific Ridge Ptnrs Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.31% or 381,576 shares.