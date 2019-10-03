As Penn Natl Gaming (Put) (PENN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Sg Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position; Gotham Asset Management Holding in V F (VFC) Has Increased by $10.15 Million as Stock Price Declined

Gotham Asset Management Llc increased its stake in V F Corp (VFC) by 34.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gotham Asset Management Llc bought 116,610 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.18% . The hedge fund held 455,911 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.82 million, up from 339,301 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gotham Asset Management Llc who had been investing in V F Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 510,696 shares traded. V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) has risen 1.36% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.36% the S&P500. Some Historical VFC News: 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA®, AN ATHLETIC & PERFORMANCE-BASED; 16/04/2018 – Athletic apparel maker Lululemon names Patrick Guido CFO; 14/03/2018 – VF REPORTS PACT TO BUY ALTRA FROM ICON HEALTH; 23/03/2018 – VF Corporation Receives National Award from the U.S. Association of Former Members of Congress; 14/03/2018 – VF Corp Sees Addition of Altra as Immediately Accretive to EPS; 14/03/2018 – VF SEES DEAL ADDING IMMEDIATELY TO EARNINGS; 07/04/2018 – Manu Close-Up: VF Corp. Appoints Steve Murray as VP, Strategic Projects; 14/03/2018 – VF to Enter Wearables Fitness Market; 04/05/2018 – VF TRANSITION PERIOD REV. CONT OPS $3.0B; 19/03/2018 – VF Corporation Enters into Definitive Agreement to Sell the Nautica® Brand Business to Authentic Brands Group, LLC

Sg Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) (PENN) by 83.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sg Capital Management Llc sold 713,742 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 141,400 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.72M, down from 855,142 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sg Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.14 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.46. About 430,104 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn National Gaming Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PENN); 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $ 0.48; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES DILUTED EPS OF $1.62; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold VFC shares while 259 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 388.37 million shares or 0.07% less from 388.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 10,920 are owned by Csat Inv Advisory L P. 2,781 were accumulated by Next Gru Incorporated Inc. Sterling Capital Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0.03% or 35,770 shares in its portfolio. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Com reported 5,950 shares. Lipe And Dalton holds 0.8% or 12,805 shares in its portfolio. Mcf Advisors Lc holds 0% or 40 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 3,474 shares. Rockland holds 4,648 shares. 1832 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 4,823 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage owns 111,286 shares. Broderick Brian C invested in 20,500 shares. Citigroup Incorporated has 0.01% invested in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) for 187,775 shares. Lmr Prns Llp has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC). Baystate Wealth Limited holds 0% or 90 shares in its portfolio. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.1% or 215,330 shares.

Gotham Asset Management Llc, which manages about $5.96B and $6.27B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Integer Hldgs Corp by 86,457 shares to 97,135 shares, valued at $8.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA) by 6,371 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,936 shares, and cut its stake in Scotts Miracle Gro Co (NYSE:SMG).

More notable recent V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Report: Triad spinoff institutional stock ownership sits at 85 percent – Triad Business Journal” on September 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “7 Consumer Stocks Ready to Rally Hard – Investorplace.com” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about V.F. Corporation (NYSE:VFC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Mastercard, partners start pilot for paying garment workers digitally – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is V.F. Corporation’s (NYSE:VFC) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $157,860 activity.

Sg Capital Management Llc, which manages about $427.20 million and $631.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Osi Systems Inc (NASDAQ:OSIS) by 45,811 shares to 91,818 shares, valued at $10.34 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Career Education Corp (NASDAQ:CECO) by 104,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.55M shares, and has risen its stake in U S Silica Hldgs Inc (NYSE:SLCA).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $1.22 million activity. 2,500 shares were bought by SCACCETTI JANE, worth $44,325 on Thursday, August 8. On Wednesday, August 14 Reibstein Saul bought $51,900 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 3,000 shares. The insider Fair William J bought $214,940. Snowden Jay A also bought $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Monday, May 13.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Systematic Limited Partnership has 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 8,235 shares. Glenmede Trust Na holds 0.16% or 1.94 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley owns 1.33M shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Nomura invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Moreover, Blue Harbour Gp Limited Partnership has 3.4% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 5,387 shares. Blackrock holds 0.01% or 12.49 million shares. Mutual Of America Capital Mgmt reported 0.03% stake. Louisiana State Employees Retirement reported 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Susquehanna Interest Group Llp has 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 53,260 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). First Limited Partnership invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Prudential Fincl Inc holds 845,693 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 72,344 are owned by Texas Permanent School Fund. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 342,505 shares.

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.83M for 10.73 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “CVD MesoScribe Awarded ARPA-E Grant in Collaboration with Penn State University – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPB) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Penn National Gaming’s CFO steps down – Seeking Alpha” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Morgan Stanley downgrades online poker – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “The Sports Betting Battle Is On – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 16, 2019.