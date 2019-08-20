As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Stock Value Declined, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreased by $2.05 Million Its Stake; Boeing Co (BA) Stock Declined While Welch Group Has Lowered by $391,020 Its Stake

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 23.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board sold 102,700 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 330,200 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.64M, down from 432,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.42% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $18.54. About 934,384 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – GOAL REMAINS TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 14/05/2018 – U.S. high court paves way for states to legalize sports betting; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – FOR FY 2018, SEES NET REVENUES OF $ 3,235.7 MLN; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming

Welch Group Llc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 77.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Welch Group Llc sold 1,029 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 305 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116,000, down from 1,334 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Welch Group Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $187.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $332.52. About 1.28M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 30/05/2018 – DELTA SAYS IT HAS BEEN WORKING WITH BOEING ON NMA AIRCRAFT; 10/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS 1Q 737 DELIVERIES 132, UP VERSUS 113 IN 1Q07; 09/05/2018 – BOEING SEES $35B TOTAL DEALS IN PIPELINE AWAITING EX-IM CREDIT; 15/03/2018 – Boeing, which has struggled throughout the week, fell 0.3 percent in choppy trade Thursday; 10/04/2018 – BOEING’S HELP TO MARKET KC-390 IS A POSITIVE FACTOR IN TALKS; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: LOW-EARTH ORBIT TRAVEL TO BE `COMMON’ W/N NEXT DECADE; 21/05/2018 – Zunum is backed by venture arms of Boeing and JetBlue; 21/03/2018 – CTT SYSTEMS RECEIVES AMAC CAIR™ VIP ORDER FOR ONE BOEING BBJ 747-8 AND ONE AIRBUS ACJ320NEO; 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 17/04/2018 – BOEING SAYS AWARE OF INCIDENT WITH SOUTHWESTAIR FLIGHT 1380

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc owns 2,401 shares. Private Na has 5,815 shares. South Carolina-based Ccm Invest Advisers Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.62% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Alkeon Capital Mgmt Llc reported 0.95% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) Sa stated it has 3,895 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Aull And Monroe Inv Corp holds 14,919 shares. Capital Invest Advsrs Ltd Llc holds 0.58% or 25,944 shares. Tiemann Advisors Lc holds 0.82% or 2,814 shares. Atwood And Palmer reported 56 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Duff And Phelps Invest Mngmt holds 5,690 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Cambridge Group Inc has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Holdings holds 40,956 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated holds 0.15% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,094 shares. Assetmark Incorporated holds 7,437 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Amer Research & Mngmt Company has invested 0.09% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 34.49 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Welch Group Llc, which manages about $645.12M and $908.40 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) by 3,943 shares to 125,037 shares, valued at $25.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 3,764 shares in the quarter, for a total of 202,654 shares, and has risen its stake in Unilever Plc Adr New (NYSE:UL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent For Lutherans owns 28,026 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board stated it has 600,250 shares. State Teachers Retirement owns 57,700 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada accumulated 0% or 32,767 shares. Mckinley Capital Limited Liability Company Delaware accumulated 387,251 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board holds 0.07% or 166,844 shares in its portfolio. Sg Americas Limited Liability Corporation owns 80,734 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 21,600 shares. Manufacturers Life Co The has invested 0.01% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). National Bank & Trust Of America De accumulated 2.15 million shares. Management Professionals reported 0% stake. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). United Services Automobile Association holds 0% or 16,556 shares in its portfolio. Northern invested in 0.01% or 1.67 million shares. First Republic Investment Management accumulated 41,665 shares or 0% of the stock.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.22 million activity. Fair William J also bought $214,940 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) on Monday, May 13. On Wednesday, August 14 HANDLER DAVID A bought $170,000 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) or 10,000 shares. Reibstein Saul also bought $51,900 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares. On Monday, May 13 the insider Snowden Jay A bought $212,171.

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, which manages about $51.87 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hibbett Sports Inc (NASDAQ:HIBB) by 72,700 shares to 155,491 shares, valued at $3.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Akamai Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 41,390 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.76M shares, and has risen its stake in Genuine Parts Co (NYSE:GPC).

