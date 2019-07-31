As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Shares Declined, Holder Bluemar Capital Management Has Lowered Its Holding; As Best Buy Co (BBY) Shares Rose, Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands Has Boosted Position by $497,000

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands increased its stake in Best Buy Co Inc (BBY) by 22.22% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands bought 7,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 38,500 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.74 million, up from 31,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands who had been investing in Best Buy Co Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $20.46B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $76.62. About 1.27M shares traded. Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) has declined 13.28% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.71% the S&P500. Some Historical BBY News: 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s big sell-off could soon be a buying opportunity, says market watcher (via @TradingNation); 18/04/2018 – AMAZON & BEST BUY TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS; 07/05/2018 – Cooper Zeon RS3-G1™ Designated a Consumers Digest Best Buy; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY REAFFIRMS YR REV., ADJ. EPS VIEW; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC BBY.N FY SHR VIEW $4.97, REV VIEW $41.79 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – BEST BUY CO INC QTRLY ENTERPRISE REVENUE $9,109 MLN VS $8,528 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 22/03/2018 – Best Buy is said to be cutting ties with China’s Huawei; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy Sees 2Q Rev $9.1B-$9.2B; 04/05/2018 – BEST BUY PLANS FY CAPITAL SPENDING $850M-$900M: HOLDER LETTER; 18/04/2018 – BEST BUY SAYS AMAZON AND CO SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTIYEAR PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER NEW FIRE TV EDITION SMART TVS

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 21.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 26,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.23% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 97,537 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, down from 123,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.30B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.51% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $19.64. About 1.52M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 39.79% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.22% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming and Pinnacle Continue to Expect Closing in Second Half of 201; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 22/03/2018 – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino to Penn National Gaming; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Shareholders Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 49 investors sold BBY shares while 158 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 197.18 million shares or 7.25% less from 212.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loomis Sayles & Com Lp owns 0% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) for 35,646 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 19,521 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Amf Pensionsforsakring Ab reported 280,293 shares. Stratos Wealth Prtn has invested 0.01% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Smithfield Co has invested 0.02% in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Riverhead Cap Limited Liability Company invested in 168,112 shares. 82,294 are held by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia. Prudential Fincl Inc stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Incorporated holds 1.75M shares. Cap Fincl Advisers Lc holds 166,025 shares. Moreover, Fifth Third Bankshares has 0.06% invested in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY). Fdx has 15,964 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Maverick Cap, a Texas-based fund reported 290,750 shares. 5,700 were accumulated by Summit Secs Grp Incorporated Ltd Company. Noven Finance Inc holds 0.17% or 4,639 shares in its portfolio.

Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands, which manages about $544.26M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) by 22,000 shares to 26,000 shares, valued at $500,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cubesmart (NYSE:CUBE) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,000 shares, and cut its stake in Autozone Inc (NYSE:AZO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 2,314 are held by Parallax Volatility Advisers L P. 12.80M were reported by Blackrock. Hg Vora Cap Lc has 5.80M shares. Channing Cap Mngmt Lc holds 1.46% or 1.57 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset owns 4,704 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Principal Finance Group Inc Inc holds 459,742 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd Com owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 56,514 shares. Bankshares Of New York Mellon reported 3.36M shares stake. State Of Wisconsin Invest Board holds 0.03% or 600,250 shares in its portfolio. Cipher LP reported 52,450 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Ameriprise Financial invested in 689,015 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc has 4,688 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Bamco Incorporated New York holds 0.71% or 8.32M shares in its portfolio. Fort LP reported 11,476 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $427,111 activity. Snowden Jay A also bought $212,171 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares.

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Transunion by 13,538 shares to 196,000 shares, valued at $13.10 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,309 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,055 shares, and has risen its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).