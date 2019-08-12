As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Voya Investment Management Has Trimmed Its Stake by $809,500; Paradigm Financial Advisors Stake in Qualcomm (QCOM) Has Upped by $8.28 Million

Voya Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Voya Investment Management Llc sold 40,475 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 128,585 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.59M, down from 169,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Voya Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.32% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $18.53. About 327,657 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q EPS 48c; 27/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING GETS MISSISSIPPI GAMING COMMISSION & PENNSYLVANIA STATE HORSE RACING COMMISSION APPROVAL FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT DEAL; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 29/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL SAYS HOLDERS OK PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT PURCHASE; 25/04/2018 – Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. Announces Chief Financial Officer Retirement; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 18/04/2018 – Penn National Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 14519.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc bought 145,191 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 146,191 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.34M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Paradigm Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $85.38B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $70.23. About 2.15 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 07/05/2018 – QUALCOMM IS SAID TO PREPARE EXIT FROM SERVER-CHIP BUSINESS; 03/04/2018 – FIRST® Announces Qualcomm’s Return as Presenting Sponsor for 2018 FIRST Championship Events in Houston and Detroit; 09/04/2018 – QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES INC. AND THX® DEMONSTRATE END-TO-END WORKFLOW FOR DELIVERY OF NEXT-GENERATION IMMERSIVE AUDIO EXPERIENCES USING MPEG-H FOR BROADCAST AT NAB 2018; 11/03/2018 – The Register: Intel ponders Broadcom buy as Qualcomm’s exec chair steps away; 13/03/2018 – Trump makes investment banking fees uncertain again; 12/03/2018 – Broadcom Says It Strongly Disagrees That Proposed Qualcomm Deal Raises Any National Security Concerns; 25/05/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to June 8; 14/05/2018 – Trump asked Commerce chief to look into limits on China’s ZTE -White House; 09/03/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Intel is working with advisors to consider responses to Broadcom’s Qualcomm bid, including making an; 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ipg holds 0% or 91,781 shares in its portfolio. Kcm Invest Ltd reported 0.04% stake. Duff And Phelps Investment holds 0.01% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 13,065 shares. Burt Wealth Advsrs has invested 0% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Artemis Investment Llp invested in 0.78% or 1.18M shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.48% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) or 592,650 shares. Loudon Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2.34% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Freestone Capital Limited Liability Co owns 96,608 shares. Savant Cap Limited accumulated 6,885 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Moreover, Boston Family Office has 0.14% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 22,568 shares. Dillon And owns 10,970 shares. 8,486 were reported by Garde. Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 18,900 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Palladium Partners Ltd accumulated 5,800 shares. Farmers holds 4,460 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio.

Voya Investment Management Llc, which manages about $84.40B and $44.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Energy Inds (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 482,020 shares to 529,424 shares, valued at $26.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 1.09M shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.42M shares, and has risen its stake in Robert Half Intl Inc (NYSE:RHI).

Since May 13, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $957,511 activity. $214,940 worth of stock was bought by Fair William J on Monday, May 13. $212,171 worth of stock was bought by Snowden Jay A on Monday, May 13.