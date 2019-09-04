As Penn Natl Gaming (PENN) Share Price Declined, Bamco Has Boosted Its Stake by $5.99 Million; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Puzo Michael J Decreased Stake by $799,250

Bamco Inc increased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (PENN) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc bought 299,546 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 8.32M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $167.17 million, up from 8.02 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Penn Natl Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.25% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $19.08. About 1.43M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING SECURES ILLINOIS GAMING BOARD APPROVAL; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 29/03/2018 – Pinnacle Entertainment Stockholders Approve Proposed Acquisition by Penn National Gaming; 29/03/2018 – Chris Sieroty: BREAKING: Penn National Gaming shareholders approve $2.4bn merger with Pinnacle Entertainment; 09/05/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – REMAIN ON TRACK TO COMPLETE PENN NATIONAL TRANSACTION IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Rev $816.1M; 29/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Hldrs Approve Pinnacle Entertainment Acquisition

Puzo Michael J decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 6.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Puzo Michael J sold 5,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The institutional investor held 77,748 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.87 million, down from 83,498 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Puzo Michael J who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $340.08B market cap company. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $128.86. About 4.67M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 05/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $37 mln in case over talc cancer risks -jury; 11/04/2018 – J&J, lmerys must pay $80 mln punitive damages in case linking cancer to asbestos in talc; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Consumer, Inc.- COACH® Self-Adhering Sports Wrap (size: 3in); 08/05/2018 – J&J’s Janssen: FDA Approval Marks the Fifth Indication for Darzalex, Which Is the First CD38-Directed Antibody to Be Approved Anywhere; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE PHARMACEUTICAL SALES $9,844 MLN VS $8,245 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 17/04/2018 – J&J PLANS TO IMPLEMENT ACTIONS ACROSS GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN; 23/04/2018 – DJ Johnson & Johnson, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JNJ); 23/03/2018 – CMO Today: Facebook Latest; Google’s GDPR Plans; J&J Creates New Creative Agency Structure; 20/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson has beefed up its vision portfolio over the past few years, and the effort appears to be paying off

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Holowesko Limited holds 0.15% or 14,000 shares in its portfolio. 6,505 were accumulated by Partnervest Advisory Limited Liability Corp. Comerica Bankshares holds 816,875 shares. Sentinel Communication Lba reported 5,645 shares. Jane Street Gp Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Carret Asset Mgmt Ltd Com holds 2.81% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 123,106 shares. Hillsdale Incorporated invested 0.02% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Invest Mgmt Of Virginia Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.75% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). 31,651 were reported by Pinnacle Wealth Mgmt Advisory Group Inc Lc. Arete Wealth Advisors Limited Liability accumulated 25,414 shares. Redmond Asset Mgmt holds 4,284 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Salem Management Inc holds 57,846 shares. Joel Isaacson & Lc invested in 54,365 shares. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh Williams Inc reported 20,662 shares. Ohio-based Farmers Trust Communications has invested 2.73% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Puzo Michael J, which manages about $256.53 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) by 2,435 shares to 21,253 shares, valued at $3.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Paypal Holdings by 5,155 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,820 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $2.00 EPS, down 2.44% or $0.05 from last year’s $2.05 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $5.28 billion for 16.11 P/E if the $2.00 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.58 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.48% negative EPS growth.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. SCACCETTI JANE bought 2,500 shares worth $44,325. The insider Snowden Jay A bought 10,875 shares worth $212,171. Shares for $530,400 were bought by HANDLER DAVID A. Reibstein Saul had bought 3,000 shares worth $51,900.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gartner Inc (NYSE:IT) by 183,391 shares to 6.75M shares, valued at $1.02 billion in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Gaming & Leisure Pptys Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 88,421 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10.34 million shares, and cut its stake in Wix Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX).