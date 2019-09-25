As Penn National Gaming (PENN) Valuation Declined, Shareholder Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Has Cut Holding by $444,011; Sfe Investment Counsel Has Lifted Its Healthcare Svcs Grp (HCSG) Position by $558,750 as Valuation Declined

Sfe Investment Counsel increased its stake in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc (HCSG) by 74.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfe Investment Counsel bought 18,625 shares as the company’s stock declined 25.19% . The institutional investor held 43,555 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.32M, up from 24,930 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfe Investment Counsel who had been investing in Healthcare Svcs Grp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.76% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $23.81. About 435,650 shares traded. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) has declined 39.70% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 39.70% the S&P500. Some Historical HCSG News: 18/04/2018 – Healthcare Services at Bank of America Conference May 15; 17/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES 1Q EPS $0.000, EST. 33.000C; 16/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Group: Expects No Impact on Future Revenue, Net Income or EPS; 17/04/2018 – Healthcare Services 1Q EPS 0c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Healthcare Services Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCSG); 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS CORRESPONDING EXPENSE TO “UNFAVORABLY IMPACT” 1Q 2018 EPS BY $0.36-$0.38/SHARE; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES BOOSTED ACCOUNTS RECEIVABLE ALLOWANCE IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES SEES EXPENSE OF 36C-38C/SHR IN 1Q; 16/04/2018 – HEALTHCARE SERVICES GROUP INC – COMPANY EXPECTS NO IMPACT ON FUTURE REVENUE, NET INCOME OR EPS; 23/04/2018 – Healthcare Services Presenting at UBS Conference May 23

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 63.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc sold 23,369 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The hedge fund held 13,252 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $255,000, down from 36,621 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $19.19. About 1.04M shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 14/05/2018 – U.S. CASINO GAMING COMPANIES RISE AFTER U.S. TOP COURT BACKS NEW JERSEY’S BID TO LEGALIZE SPORTS BETTING; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Pending Acquisition of Pinnacle Entertainment; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming 1Q Net $45.4M; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING – BOARD INCREASED NUMBER OF CLASS Il DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM TWO DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 36 investors sold HCSG shares while 72 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 80.24 million shares or 6.73% more from 75.18 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California State Teachers Retirement System has 114,524 shares. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 16,103 shares. Scout invested 0.11% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Natl Investment Svcs Incorporated Wi invested in 0.63% or 17,943 shares. Numerixs Invest Techs accumulated 0% or 400 shares. Cwm Lc holds 437 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 40,199 are held by Asset Mgmt One. Raymond James & Associate has invested 0.02% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 164,046 shares. 124,936 are owned by Jupiter Asset Mngmt Limited. Federated Pa owns 175,193 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. New York-based Neuberger Berman Limited has invested 0.01% in Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG). Waddell And Reed has 994,841 shares. Stifel holds 0.01% or 84,184 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership reported 167,097 shares stake.

Sfe Investment Counsel, which manages about $321.20M and $233.57 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 12,559 shares to 41,232 shares, valued at $3.00 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7,357 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,205 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 27 investors sold PENN shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 109.94 million shares or 2.82% more from 106.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Swiss State Bank owns 0% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 205,810 shares. Charles Schwab Investment reported 993,994 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 0.01% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 31,600 shares. Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Walleye Trading Ltd reported 16,009 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Metropolitan Life Ins stated it has 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Ohio-based Meeder Asset has invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Shellback Capital LP holds 279,621 shares. 12.49M were accumulated by Blackrock. Gabelli Funds Llc, a New York-based fund reported 89,560 shares. Orrstown Service holds 0.01% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Renaissance Tech Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 199,800 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 17,920 shares.

Campbell & Company Investment Adviser Llc, which manages about $1.13B and $220.45 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Oil Corp (NYSE:MRO) by 23,172 shares to 33,323 shares, valued at $474,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Occidental Petroleum Corp (NYSE:OXY) by 11,627 shares in the quarter, for a total of 15,720 shares, and has risen its stake in Unitil Corp (NYSE:UTL).

Analysts await Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 13.16% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.38 per share. PENN’s profit will be $49.83 million for 11.16 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual earnings per share reported by Penn National Gaming, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -2.27% negative EPS growth.