As Penn National Gaming (PENN) Shares Declined, Holder Channing Capital Management Lifted Its Holding; Angiodynamics (ANGO) Position Has Increased by Penn Capital Management Co Inc

Channing Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) by 13.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Channing Capital Management Llc bought 189,176 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.22% . The institutional investor held 1.57 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $31.59M, up from 1.38 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Channing Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Penn National Gaming Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 1.08 million shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) has declined 37.93% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 04/04/2018 – CBS 21 News: BREAKING: Penn National snares its 4th casino license in Pennsylvani; 26/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming First Quarter Results Exceed Guidance, with Record Income from Operations of $172.1 Million, Adjusted EBITDA of $242.6 Million and Adjusted EBITDA after Master Lease Payments of $126; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 22/03/2018 – PGCB: The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board Approves Operator Change of the Meadows Casino To Penn National Gaming; 12/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Illinois Gaming Board Approval Of Its Pending Acquisition Of Pinnacle Entertainment; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS APPROVAL FROM W.VA. LOTTERY COMMISSION; 13/03/2018 – PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT INC – THE PARTIES CONTINUE TO EXPECT ANTICIPATED TIMETABLE FOR COMPLETING MERGER TO OCCUR IN H2 OF 2018; 20/04/2018 – DJ Penn National Gaming Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PENN); 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – INCREASES 2018 FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY

Penn Capital Management Co Inc increased its stake in Angiodynamics Inc (ANGO) by 25.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penn Capital Management Co Inc bought 26,185 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.39% . The hedge fund held 128,364 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.93M, up from 102,179 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penn Capital Management Co Inc who had been investing in Angiodynamics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $680.70M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.37. About 85,489 shares traded. AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) has declined 3.37% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.37% the S&P500. Some Historical ANGO News: 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.71, REV VIEW $346.6 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC – SEES 2018 ADJ EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.70 TO $0.74; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in AngioDynamics; 29/05/2018 – Research Report Identifies AngioDynamics, Kaiser Aluminum, Mammoth Energy Services, Meridian Bioscience, Merrimack Pharmaceutic; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS REAFFIRMS YEAR FORECAST; 10/04/2018 – AngioDynamics at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 26/03/2018 – AngioDynamics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS INC ANGO.O SEES FY 2018 SALES $345 MLN TO $350 MLN; 29/03/2018 – ANGIODYNAMICS 3Q ADJ EPS 25C, EST. 19C; 21/04/2018 – DJ AngioDynamics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ANGO)

Channing Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.58 billion and $2.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) by 43,996 shares to 416,912 shares, valued at $16.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pvh Corp (NYSE:PVH) by 5,062 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 73,732 shares, and cut its stake in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 19 investors sold PENN shares while 78 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 106.92 million shares or 1.70% more from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 8,064 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Ltd reported 327,649 shares. 40,039 are held by Ameritas Investment. American Group has invested 0.02% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Sys holds 18,731 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 72,193 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd invested 0% in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Manufacturers Life Ins The owns 523,014 shares. Jane Street Group Inc Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 20,561 shares. Qs Invsts Limited Liability invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN). Voya Investment Limited Com, Georgia-based fund reported 128,585 shares. Moreover, Bamco has 0.71% invested in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 8.32M shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) for 672,960 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 970,377 shares.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 6 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.22 million activity. Shares for $170,000 were bought by HANDLER DAVID A. Fair William J bought $214,940 worth of stock or 11,000 shares. Snowden Jay A had bought 10,875 shares worth $212,171 on Monday, May 13. SCACCETTI JANE also bought $44,325 worth of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) shares.

