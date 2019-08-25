As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stock Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Boosted Its Holding by $373,464; Trupanion (Put) (TRUP) Holder Parallax Volatility Advisers LP Has Upped Position

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.11% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $35.74. About 564,941 shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 29/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Now Sees FY18 View to Ebitda C$2.65B-Ebitda C$2.75; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON

Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp increased its stake in Trupanion Inc (Put) (TRUP) by 61.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp bought 67,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.10% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 110,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp who had been investing in Trupanion Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $871.84 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $25.06. About 303,124 shares traded or 14.09% up from the average. Trupanion, Inc. (NYSE:TRUP) has declined 20.26% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.26% the S&P500. Some Historical TRUP News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Trupanion Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TRUP); 16/05/2018 – Immersion Capital LLP Exits Position in Trupanion; 29/05/2018 – TRUPANION INC – IN ADDITION TO APPROVAL OF UTILITY PATENT, CO ALSO HOLDS A DESIGN PATENT ON ITS TRUPANION EXPRESS SYSTEM; 14/05/2018 – Trupanion Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Trupanion 1Q Rev $69.8M

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53M and $160.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

