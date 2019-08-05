As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stock Rose, Apg Asset Management Nv Has Trimmed Its Stake; California Public Employees Retirement System Increases Stake in Veracyte (VCYT)

Apg Asset Management Nv decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 1.3% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Apg Asset Management Nv sold 11,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 843,875 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $27.62 million, down from 854,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Apg Asset Management Nv who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $37.13. About 908,157 shares traded or 65.89% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Veracyte Inc (VCYT) by 13.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California Public Employees Retirement System bought 20,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.71% . The institutional investor held 172,601 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.32 million, up from 152,124 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System who had been investing in Veracyte Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.81% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $25.16. About 1.01M shares traded or 35.74% up from the average. Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) has risen 160.99% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 160.99% the S&P500. Some Historical VCYT News: 19/03/2018 – Veracyte Unveils Afirma Xpression Atlas Platform at ENDO 2018; 17/04/2018 – Veracyte to Host Conference Call and Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2018 Financial Results on Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces That Data From Multiple Studies Demonstrate “Real-World” Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 23/05/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Study Published in JAMA Surgery Demonstrates Afirma GSC’s Ability to Significantly Reduce Unnecessary Surgeries in Thyroid Cancer Diagnosis; 17/05/2018 – Veracyte Launches Early Access Program for Envisia Genomic Classifier to Improve Diagnosis of IPF; 11/04/2018 – VERACYTE: LOXO TO USE ITS AFIRMA XPRESSION ATLAS PLATFORM; 10/05/2018 – Veracyte to Launch New Afirma Xpression Atlas and Present Platform Performance Data at AACE 2018 Meeting; 14/03/2018 – Veracyte Announces New Data Demonstrating “Real-World” Performance of Afirma GSC To Be Presented at ENDO 2018; 23/05/2018 – VCYT: AFIRMA GSC IDENTIFY ONE THIRD MORE BENIGN THYROID NODULES; 19/05/2018 – Veracyte: Data From Studies Show ‘Real-World’ Value of Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier in Thyroid Cancer

California Public Employees Retirement System, which manages about $81.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in National Bk Hldgs Corp (NYSE:NBHC) by 10,700 shares to 26,378 shares, valued at $877,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 1.31M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.48 million shares, and cut its stake in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI).

More notable recent Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Veracyte (VCYT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: European Cheer For Merck, Legal Victory For Coherus, Medpace Picks Up On Earnings – Benzinga” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Veracyte, Inc. 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Veracyte Inc (VCYT) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Week Ahead In Biotech: Pending Clinical Readouts, Earnings Dominate – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.37 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 10 investors sold VCYT shares while 46 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 30.00 million shares or 8.65% more from 27.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantum Capital Management holds 1.86% or 138,115 shares. Charles Schwab Invest Management accumulated 166,111 shares or 0% of the stock. Perkins Cap Mngmt has invested 3.25% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Pier Capital Ltd Liability Company reported 0.8% stake. Caxton Assocs LP reported 21,432 shares. Art Advsr Llc invested in 34,038 shares. Los Angeles Capital & Equity Incorporated holds 11,145 shares or 0% of its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Board holds 0% of its portfolio in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) for 37,900 shares. The New York-based Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT). Rafferty Asset Ltd Liability holds 0.02% or 45,427 shares in its portfolio. Proshare Advisors Ltd Liability Corp reported 17,040 shares. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 8,200 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Grp Lc invested in 0% or 20,000 shares. Jpmorgan Chase Com holds 6,903 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Laurion Cap Limited Partnership invested 0.12% in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT).

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $1.67 million activity. Anderson Bonnie H sold 8,000 shares worth $145,364.

Apg Asset Management Nv, which manages about $54.48 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 15,500 shares to 2.51M shares, valued at $244.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cracker Barrel Old Ctry Stor (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 45,900 shares in the quarter, for a total of 333,800 shares, and has risen its stake in Amc Networks Inc (NASDAQ:AMCX).

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Pembina Pipeline: Yield And Growth – A Unique Investment Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” on March 06, 2019, also Fool.ca with their article: “Is This a Better Midstream Stock Than Enbridge (TSX:ENB)? – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 29, 2019, Fool.ca published: “TFSA Investors: How to Make $400 in Tax-Free Income Every Month – The Motley Fool Canada” on August 04, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “TFSA Investors: 3 Monthly Dividend Stocks That Yield Up to 7.6% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Income Investors: Get Safe Yields of Up to +7% – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 28, 2019.