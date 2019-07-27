As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Stock Declined, Cushing Asset Management LP Has Boosted by $15.32 Million Its Position; Iconiq Capital Lowered Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Stake as Valuation Rose

Iconiq Capital Llc decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 28.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iconiq Capital Llc sold 87,284 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The hedge fund held 220,531 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.24 million, down from 307,815 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iconiq Capital Llc who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $465.36B market cap company. The stock increased 0.82% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $178.74. About 15.17 million shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 29/05/2018 – The investment would be Alibaba’s third in a Chinese courier after buying a minority stakes in YTO Express and Best Inc; 22/05/2018 – CITADEL SECURITIES LLC HAS ENTERED THE LEAD MARKET MAKING BUSINESS WITH A SMALL LIST OF EXCHANGE-TRADED FUNDS; 11/03/2018 – China’s Alibaba and Tencent reach for the skies; 04/05/2018 – ALIBABA SAYS HEMA TOTAL STORES REACH 37 IN CHINA; 10/04/2018 – Jack Ma’s Ant Financial To Raise $9 Bln and Become the World’s Biggest Unicorn; 02/04/2018 – The deal implies an enterprise value of $9.5 billion for Ele.me, Alibaba said in a statement; 30/05/2018 – GUANGDONG BOBAOLON 002776.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS AGREEMENT WITH XINHUANET, ALISPORTS ON SMART MANUFACTURING AND BIG DATA COOPERATION; 10/04/2018 – Techmeme: Sources: Ant Financial, the fintech affiliate of Alibaba, is preparing to raise $9B in a private funding round at a; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba Group and the Government of Thailand Enter into Strategic Partnership in Support of Thailand 4.0; 23/04/2018 – Alibaba-backed startup unveils ‘intelligent’ SUV in China

Cushing Asset Management Lp increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 16.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cushing Asset Management Lp bought 425,644 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.53% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 3.00M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.23 million, up from 2.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cushing Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $36.76. About 381,516 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.55% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.88% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q EPS C$0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94 billion for 39.54 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.

Cushing Asset Management Lp, which manages about $4.99 billion and $2.95 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 9,536 shares to 12,539 shares, valued at $1.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 5,127 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 56,569 shares, and cut its stake in Nustar Energy Lp (NYSE:NS).