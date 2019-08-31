As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Shares Rose, Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Upped Its Holding; Bartlett & Co Has Raised Holding in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by $13.39 Million

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 7.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc bought 10,374 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 143,126 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, up from 132,752 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $36.67. About 1.10M shares traded or 89.68% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge Income Fund, Pembina Pipeline Corp Each Owns 50% of Alliance Pipeline; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt

Bartlett & Co increased its stake in Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) by 141.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bartlett & Co bought 132,552 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 226,438 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.92M, up from 93,886 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bartlett & Co who had been investing in Jpmorgan Chase & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $343.49B market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $109.86. About 9.66M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 14/05/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the J.P. Morgan Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference; 28/05/2018 – JPMorgan Global Monetary Policy Forecasts as of May 25 (Table); 27/04/2018 – SOUTHWESTERN ENERGY – ON APRIL 26, CO ENTERED INTO A CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH VARIOUS LENDERS & JPMORGAN CHASE BANK N.A. AS ADMINISTRATIVE AGENT & LENDER; 03/05/2018 – Coin Desk: JPMorgan Seeks Patent for Blockchain-Powered Interbank Payments; 15/03/2018 – Chase and Avios Group Limited Introduce the Iberia and Aer Lingus Visa® Signature Cards, Just in Time for Summer Travel; 19/04/2018 – 75% of ultra-rich investors predict the economy will hit recession by 2020, a J.P. Morgan survey found; 31/05/2018 – PRICE GROUP SAYS JPMORGAN DECREASED HOLDING TO 4.32%; 16/04/2018 – LAUNCH: JPMorgan $4.5b Debt Offering in Three Parts; 05/03/2018 – Curt Espeland to address the J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 19/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces First Major Branch Expansion in Greater Washington

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farr Miller & Washington Lc Dc accumulated 340,503 shares. American Tx owns 310,157 shares or 1.65% of their US portfolio. 1.45 million are owned by Envestnet Asset. Monetary Management Gp Incorporated accumulated 48,730 shares. 467,114 are owned by Mason Street Advsr Ltd Liability Com. Farmers Tru accumulated 102,541 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Investments Ltd Llc accumulated 18,445 shares. Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Limited Co reported 32,906 shares. Van Strum & Towne reported 2.91% stake. Taylor Asset Inc holds 0.29% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 4,400 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers holds 1.05% or 338,564 shares. Bbva Compass Financial Bank reported 143,533 shares stake. Kopp Invest Limited Com holds 0.73% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 8,927 shares. Nexus Investment reported 4.62% stake. Beach Inv Management Lc accumulated 16,820 shares or 3.06% of the stock.

Bartlett & Co, which manages about $3.31B and $2.61B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Novartis Ag (NYSE:NVS) by 3,141 shares to 448,179 shares, valued at $43.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 2,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 78,038 shares, and cut its stake in American Express Company (NYSE:AXP).

Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors Llc, which manages about $137.53 million and $160.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VCIT) by 5,530 shares to 85,125 shares, valued at $7.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

