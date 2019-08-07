As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Share Value Rose, Montrusco Bolton Investments Decreased by $4.17 Million Its Position; Xpo Logistics (XPO) Shareholder Steinberg Asset Management Has Boosted Holding by $774,330

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 21.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc sold 119,150 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 427,823 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.23M, down from 546,973 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.69B market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.54. About 792,229 shares traded or 44.50% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES PHASE Vl PIPELINE EXPANSION AND DECLARES INCREASED DIVIDEND; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES

Steinberg Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 63.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steinberg Asset Management Llc bought 14,610 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.52% . The hedge fund held 37,680 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.03M, up from 23,070 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steinberg Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.25% or $0.84 during the last trading session, reaching $68.14. About 1.13M shares traded. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 29.50% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 23/05/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Advances to Number 67 on Ranking of Largest U.S. Employers; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – CUBIST ADDED GDDY, XPO, AMD, NKTR, HLF IN 1Q: 13F; 31/05/2018 – XPO LOGISTICS TO INVEST UP TO $90M IN ROAD FLEET IN N. AMERICA; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Net $66.9M; 24/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches New Flexible Distribution Model for Omnichannel Retail and E-Commerce Customers; 17/05/2018 – XPO Logistics Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F

Steinberg Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.04B and $110.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fedex Corp (NYSE:FDX) by 1,808 shares to 3,271 shares, valued at $593,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Viasat Inc (NASDAQ:VSAT) by 148,821 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 92,539 shares, and cut its stake in Charter Communications Inc N.

Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc, which manages about $6.00 billion and $1.56 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Linde Plc by 19,587 shares to 112,276 shares, valued at $19.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 26,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,790 shares, and has risen its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).