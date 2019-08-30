As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Share Price Rose, Holder Jarislowsky Fraser LTD Decreased Its Stake; Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) Holder Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Upped Position by $1.07 Million as Stock Value Declined

Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corporation (PBA) by 3.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd sold 456,085 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 11.61 million shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $426.59M, down from 12.07 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $36.57. About 740,028 shares traded or 28.71% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL ALSO CONSIST OF $300 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 11; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Pacific Biosciences Calif In (PACB) by 99.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd bought 152,166 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.93% . The institutional investor held 305,566 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.21M, up from 153,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Pacific Biosciences Calif In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $847.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $5.54. About 383,518 shares traded. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) has risen 52.97% since August 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 52.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PACB News: 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Prevails in Patent Eligibility Ruling Against Oxford Nanopore; 22/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences: Court Denies Motion by Oxford Nanopore to Dismiss Complaint; 22/04/2018 – DJ Pacific Biosciences of California , Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PACB); 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Settles Patent Suit With Oxford Nanopore; 13/03/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Issuance of U.S. Patent for Concatemer Sequencing; 15/03/2018 – Study Demonstrates Potential for SMRT Sequencing to Improve the Safety of Gene Therapy Protocols; 13/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES GETS U.S. PATENT FOR CONCATEMER SEQUENCING; 22/03/2018 – PACIFIC BIOSCIENCES – U.S. DISTRICT COURT DENIED A MOTION TO DISMISS FILED ON DEC 14, 2017 BY UNIT OF OXFORD NANOPORE TECHNOLOGIES LTD; 08/05/2018 – Pacific Biosciences Announces Favorable Outcome in UK and German Patent Litigation Vs Oxford Nanopore; 11/04/2018 – HudsonAlpha Using PacBio Sequencing for Childhood Developmental Disabilities Research

Investors sentiment increased to 1.85 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 1.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold PACB shares while 30 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 91.20 million shares or 6.46% more from 85.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 31,896 are owned by Guggenheim Capital Ltd Liability Co. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 0% or 435,950 shares in its portfolio. Bankshares Of Ny Mellon holds 0% or 642,089 shares in its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 44,000 shares. Amalgamated Bank invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Alpine Assoc Mgmt Incorporated owns 6.07M shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Panagora Asset Mgmt holds 213,800 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Prtn Llp invested 0.04% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Highvista Strategies Ltd Com stated it has 378,479 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0% in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). Hudock Cap Gp accumulated 0.01% or 4,063 shares. Wells Fargo Mn reported 0% of its portfolio in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB). California Pub Employees Retirement Sys invested in 473,605 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability Co holds 20,350 shares.

Btg Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $261.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Mcdonalds Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 4,828 shares to 19,469 shares, valued at $3.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 24,784 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,422 shares, and cut its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).