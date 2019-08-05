As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Market Value Rose, Td Asset Management Lowered Its Holding; Pfizer (PFE) Holder Verity Asset Management Cut Holding as Shares Declined

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.76% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $36.95. About 38.52 million shares traded or 57.33% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 15/05/2018 – REXAHN PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SMC HAS CONFIRMED THAT COMBINATION OF RX-3117 AND ABRAXANE IS SAFE AND WELL TOLERATED; 26/03/2018 – Daily FT: GSK pulls out of $20 b race for Pfizer consumer assets; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW FOR A SNDA (SNDA) FOR XTANDI®; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER ANNOUNCES U.S. FDA APPROVES XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR THE TREATMENT OF MODERATELY TO SEVERELY ACTIVE ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 17/04/2018 – HEALTH CANADA SAYS EFFORTS INCLUDE EXPLORING ACCESS TO INTERNATIONAL EPIPEN SUPPLY PFE.N MYL.O; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer: Primary Endpoint Was Extending Disease-Free Survival Compared With Placebo; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer Sees FY Rev $53.5B-$55.5B; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER CEO SAID BMY `NOT WORTH PAYING THE MONEY FOR’: CITI; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – AS PART OF 20-YEAR LEASE AGREEMENT, PFIZER WILL RELOCATE ITS GLOBAL HEADQUARTERS FROM 235 EAST 42ND STREET TO SPIRAL

Td Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Td Asset Management Inc sold 191,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 6.65M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $244.20M, down from 6.84M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Td Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.65 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $36.45. About 514,973 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS PHASE VI PIPELINE EXPANSION, DECLARES; 07/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Reports Voting Results from 2018 Annual Meeting; 27/03/2018 – Enbridge, Pembina to Convert Alliance Pipeline Operation Into Owner-Operator Model; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – ABOUT $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dana Inv has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Tower Bridge, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 194,243 shares. Exchange Cap Mgmt reported 50,211 shares stake. St Johns Invest reported 0.93% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Canal holds 166,050 shares. Moreover, Woodstock has 1.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Granite Investment Ltd Liability Company accumulated 17,196 shares. Southeast Asset Advisors holds 0.41% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 36,455 shares. Benin reported 13,146 shares stake. Sterling Invest Mngmt accumulated 39,073 shares or 1.29% of the stock. Invsts, California-based fund reported 31.56 million shares. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has 0.19% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Sol Cap Mngmt, Maryland-based fund reported 34,606 shares. Us Natl Bank De holds 0.95% or 7.74 million shares. Asset Mgmt Gru reported 44,653 shares.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Etf (VNQ) by 12,595 shares to 29,018 shares, valued at $2.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Total Stock Market Vipers (VTI) by 60,506 shares in the quarter, for a total of 66,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO).

