As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Trimmed by $306,828 Its Stake; Terril Brothers Has Increased Citigroup (C) Position by $1.39 Million; Shares Rose

Terril Brothers Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 7.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Terril Brothers Inc bought 22,394 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 326,953 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.34M, up from 304,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Terril Brothers Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.60 million shares traded or 2.19% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 05/04/2018 – J M SMUCKER CO SJM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $155 FROM $146; 13/04/2018 – U.S. bank executives see delayed boost from tax overhaul; 05/04/2018 – Citi’s Survey of Economists for Mexico: April 5 (Table); 22/03/2018 – CITIGROUP RESTRICTS SOME GUN SALES BY ITS BUSINESS CUSTOMERS; 26/03/2018 – White House investigating loans to Kushner’s business -official; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct Builds $1.2 Billion Stake in Undervalued Citigroup; 26/04/2018 – INGERSOLL-RAND PLC IR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $111 FROM $109; 21/03/2018 – Citi hires ex-Deutsche, HSBC banker; 16/04/2018 – Emirates NBD expands its bank in Saudi Arabia; 08/05/2018 – GM Presenting at Citi Car of the Future Symposium May 10

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.03% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $36.91. About 518,121 shares traded. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 28/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES ALLIANCE PIPELINE OPEN SEASON

More notable recent Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) news were published by: Fool.ca which released: “TFSA Investors: 3 Great Dividend Stocks Yielding up to 6.4% – The Motley Fool Canada” on July 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Pembina Pipeline: The Growth Story Continues – Seeking Alpha” published on May 19, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “8 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy for Consistent Income – Investorplace.com” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) were released by: Fool.ca and their article: “Income Investors: Get Safe Yields of Up to +7% – The Motley Fool Canada” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Add Passive Income and Diversify With These 3 Stocks – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 6,904 shares in the quarter, for a total of 226,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Citigroup declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Citigroup’s Michael Corbat Deserves More Time – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Apple Card May Bring New Customers, But Analyst Says Effect On Goldman Sachs Will Be Minimal – Benzinga” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup’s Earnings: Uninspiring As Expected – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Earnings Scheduled For July 15, 2019 – Benzinga” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

