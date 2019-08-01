As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Market Value Rose, Shareholder Rare Infrastructure LTD Has Cut Position by $306,828; Prudential Plc Position in Adobe (ADBE) Has Cut by $1.04 Million

Prudential Plc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 35.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Prudential Plc sold 3,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The hedge fund held 7,221 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.93M, down from 11,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Prudential Plc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $145.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $299.42. About 2.53 million shares traded or 1.34% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 28/03/2018 – Adobe Launches Experience Cloud Device Co-op; 17/04/2018 – Adobe Acquires Sayspring, a Platform for Voice Apps; 27/03/2018 – Azuqua Launches Powerful App Integrations with Adobe Experience Cloud at Adobe Summit 2018; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – TMMData Announces Deep Integration With Adobe Cloud Platform; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – NEW PROGRAM IS EXPECTED TO BE FUNDED FROM ADOBE’S FUTURE CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE UNVEILS ANALYTICS TOOL FOR AUDIO, INCLUDING PODCASTS; 15/03/2018 – Adobe rises on strong first-quarter earnings; 06/04/2018 – The CEOs from Microsoft, Adobe, and Mastercard have all graduated from this high school. via @CNBCMakeIt

Rare Infrastructure Ltd decreased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 36.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rare Infrastructure Ltd sold 8,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 14,764 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $543,000, down from 23,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rare Infrastructure Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.74B market cap company. The stock increased 1.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $36.8. About 729,797 shares traded or 35.61% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 22/03/2018 – NEW DEAL: Pembina Pipeline Min. C$500m Offering of 10Y, 30Y Debt; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 26/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces Closing of C$700 M Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 26/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF $700 MILLION PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS CHANGES TO REPORTING SEGMENTS

Rare Infrastructure Ltd, which manages about $1.46 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 258,462 shares to 941,060 shares, valued at $118.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Firstenergy Corp (NYSE:FE) by 1.39 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.40 million shares, and has risen its stake in Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Penobscot Inv reported 8,395 shares or 0.47% of all its holdings. Dubuque State Bank Tru holds 68 shares. Hudson Valley Invest Advsrs Adv accumulated 31,069 shares. Eagle Global Advisors Limited Company has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 2,522 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp Inc accumulated 2.87M shares. Hartford Inv Com owns 0.68% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 89,640 shares. Deltec Asset Mgmt accumulated 35,440 shares or 2.07% of the stock. Atwood & Palmer Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Stifel Finance Corporation has 0.41% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 545,752 shares. 1,245 are held by Paragon Mngmt Limited Company. Mar Vista Investment Prns Limited Liability Company owns 483,561 shares. Ami Asset Management Corporation reported 115,944 shares. Bridgecreek Inv Management Ltd Liability Corp has invested 2.72% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). 7,221 are owned by Prudential Public Limited Company. Cypress Ltd Liability (Wy) invested in 0.32% or 905 shares.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 earnings per share, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85 million for 47.08 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual earnings per share reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.