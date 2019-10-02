As Pembina Pipeline (PBA) Market Valuation Rose, Brookfield Asset Management Has Boosted Position by $74.63 Million; Raub Brock Capital Management LP Position in Keycorp (KEY) Increased by $3.82 Million as Valuation Rose

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Keycorp Inc (KEY) by 22.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp bought 224,664 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 1.20M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.34M, up from 977,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Raub Brock Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Keycorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $0.46 during the last trading session, reaching $17.38. About 7.88M shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES $61M, EST. $63.8M; 19/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alert on KeyCorp’s comment on loan growth withdrawn; 11/05/2018 – KeyBank Releases Corporate Responsibility Report and 2017 Community Benefits Plan Results; 23/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 21/05/2018 – Rexnord Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 30/05/2018 – Ryder Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – KeyCorp Raises Its Prime Lending Rate To 4.75 Percent; 22/05/2018 – Systemax Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 31

Brookfield Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp (PBA) by 75.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brookfield Asset Management Inc bought 2.02 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The hedge fund held 4.69M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $174.53 million, up from 2.67 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $18.75B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.48% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $36.52. About 1.04M shares traded or 55.04% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP QTRLY REVENUE $1,837 MLN VS $1,480 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – EFFECTIVE JAN 1, CO’S OPERATIONS MANAGEMENT STRUCTURE ORGANIZED BY 3 DIVISIONS: PIPELINES, FACILITIES AND MARKETING & NEW VENTURES; 22/03/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corp Announces C$700 Million Public Note Offering; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE – THE $280 MLN PHASE Vl EXPANSION IS ANTICIPATED TO BE IN SERVICE IN EARLY 2020, SUBJECT TO ENVIRONMENTAL AND REGULATORY APPROVAL; 09/05/2018 – ENBRIDGE RECEIVES SEPARATE BIDS FROM KEYERA KEY.TO , PEMBINA PIPELINE PPL.TO , HUSKY ENERGY’S HSE.TO MIDSTREAM UNIT AND CPPIB-BACKED WOLF MIDSTREAM; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – APPROVED A 5.6 PCT INCREASE IN ITS MONTHLY COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND RATE, FROM $0.18 PER COMMON SHARE TO $0.19 PER COMMON SHARE; 18/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE 1Q CAPEX C$324M, EST. C$325.0M; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10

Brookfield Asset Management Inc, which manages about $13.20 billion and $23.29 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weyerhaeuser Co (NYSE:WY) by 190,802 shares to 398,998 shares, valued at $10.51 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Potlatchdeltic Corporation (NASDAQ:PCH) by 13,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 215,944 shares, and cut its stake in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Raub Brock Capital Management Lp, which manages about $602.95M and $488.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 20,691 shares to 277,494 shares, valued at $23.26M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4,824 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 131,717 shares, and cut its stake in Factset Research Systems (NYSE:FDS).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.