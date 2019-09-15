As Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) Stock Rose, Shareholder Pcj Investment Counsel LTD Increased Stake; King Wealth Management Group Trimmed Its Stake in Sanofi (SNY) by $808,400 as Stock Price Declined

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline Corp. (PBA) by 10.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd bought 50,261 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.28% . The institutional investor held 515,411 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $19.23 million, up from 465,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd who had been investing in Pembina Pipeline Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $37.01. About 999,368 shares traded or 62.47% up from the average. Pembina Pipeline Corporation (NYSE:PBA) has risen 2.54% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.54% the S&P500. Some Historical PBA News: 03/05/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Raises Dividend to C$0.19 Vs. C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE REPORTS $700M PUBLIC NOTE OFFERING; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR FROM C$0.18; 22/03/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP – OFFERING WILL BE CONDUCTED IN TWO TRANCHES CONSISTING OF $400 MLN IN SENIOR UNSECURED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES 10; 09/03/2018 PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION DECLARES COMMON SHARE DIVIDEND AND ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF TERM LOAN; 09/04/2018 – Pembina Pipeline Corporation Announces Changes to Reporting Segments; 29/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORPORATION UPDATES 2018 GUIDANCE AND WILL HOST ANNUAL INVESTOR DAY; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE BOOSTS QTR DIV TO C$0.19/SHR, EST. C$0.19; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE CORP PPL.TO – QTRLY EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE – BASIC AND DILUTED $0.59; 03/05/2018 – PEMBINA PIPELINE DECLARES INCREASED DIV

King Wealth Management Group Llc decreased its stake in Sanofi (SNY) by 78.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. King Wealth Management Group Llc sold 18,800 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.94% . The institutional investor held 5,300 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $229,000, down from 24,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. King Wealth Management Group Llc who had been investing in Sanofi for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.78 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $43.71. About 2.06M shares traded or 48.49% up from the average. Sanofi (NYSE:SNY) has declined 2.87% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.87% the S&P500. Some Historical SNY News: 10/04/2018 – SANOFI INDIA LTD SANO.NS – SEEKS SHAREHOLDERS’ NOD FOR APPOINTMENT OF RAJARAM NARAYANAN AS MD; 13/04/2018 – BC PARTNERS, ADVENT ARE SAID TO COMPETE FOR SANOFI’S ZENTIVA; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi Completes Acquisition Of Bioverativ Inc; 18/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Sanofi; 14/03/2018 – PRICED: SANOFI EU8B 6-PART BOND SALE; 21/05/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI: 2 POSITIVE PHASE 3 TRIALS REPORTED IN NEJM; 08/03/2018 – Sanofi in Exclusive Talks with Evotec to Create R&D Platform; 09/03/2018 – Sanofi Is Said to Explore Sale of Some European Consumer Assets; 29/03/2018 – Sanofi: Prospectus to Be Published April 3; 14/05/2018 – SANOFI HAS 95.6% OF ABLYNX AFTER INITIAL ACCEPTANCE PERIOD

Pcj Investment Counsel Ltd, which manages about $933.04 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE) by 136,559 shares to 1.17 million shares, valued at $10.32M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) by 225,913 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 373,295 shares, and cut its stake in Colliers International Group Inc..

