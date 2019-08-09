As Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Rose, Holder Highline Capital Management Has Lowered Its Position by $3.97 Million; As Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Value Rose, Alpinvest Partners Bv Has Cut Position

Highline Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 8.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highline Capital Management Llc sold 61,050 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 653,288 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $42.46M, down from 714,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highline Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.12% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $71.82. About 281,477 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Multichannel Marketing Hubs; 29/05/2018 – Virtusa Launches Innovation Lab for Pegasystems Solutions; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.24; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q Adj EPS 24c; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 20/03/2018 – CORRECTED-RPT-ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 25/05/2018 – ZENSAR TECHNOLOGIES LTD ZENT.NS SAYS TO EXTEND CURRENT PARTNERSHIP WITH PEGASYSTEMS

Alpinvest Partners Bv decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 79.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpinvest Partners Bv sold 29,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 7,573 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $893,000, down from 36,807 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpinvest Partners Bv who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.54 during the last trading session, reaching $138.35. About 16.99M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 02/04/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – SUMMIT 7 SYSTEMS SELECTED BY MICROSOFT AS ONE OF THE FIRST TO SELL OFFICE 365 GOVERNMENT COMMUNITY CLOUD (GCC) HIGH LICENSING; 16/03/2018 – BIT EVIL SA BITP.WA – SIGNS COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH MICROSOFT SP. Z O.O; 09/04/2018 – KPMG to Acquire Adoxio – Strengthening its Global Leadership as a Microsoft Dynamics 365 Integrator; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT EXPECTS 4Q OPEX OF $9.8 – $9.9 BILLION; 11/04/2018 – HotLink Offers Sneak Peek of First Fine-Grained Cybersecurity Solution for Backup and Disaster Recovery Systems at RSA Conference USA; 02/04/2018 – Babcock & Wilcox’s 10 Top-Valued Projects Span Ethylene, Coal-Fired and Waste-to-Fuel Facilities; 26/04/2018 – Happy earnings witching hour with $AMZN $MSFT $INTC all on deck at the top of the hour — check out for the deets; 02/04/2018 – Unbound Technology’s Unbound Key Control Now Available in the Microsoft Azure Marketplace; 27/03/2018 – Microsoft and BankSight Collaborate with Judo Capital to Deliver Innovative Small Business Lending Platform; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS

Highline Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.04B and $1.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commercial Metals Co (NYSE:CMC) by 786,500 shares to 4.04 million shares, valued at $68.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Biomarin Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 53,130 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical In (NASDAQ:RARE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens Lp holds 22,477 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. First Interstate Bank & Trust holds 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) or 355 shares. Vanguard Grp reported 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 325,160 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Deutsche Retail Bank Ag holds 168,065 shares. Northern holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 309,142 shares. Voloridge Invest Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Millennium Management Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 267,787 shares. California State Teachers Retirement has invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). American Int Gru Incorporated accumulated 879 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Pnc Serv Group, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,489 shares. Savings Bank Of America De stated it has 166,027 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Utah Retirement has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 7,109 shares.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barr E S And invested 0.12% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 1.29 million are owned by Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Group Limited Com. Massmutual Co Fsb Adv has 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 238,340 shares. Norinchukin State Bank The, a Japan-based fund reported 2.60M shares. 1St Source Bankshares owns 147,246 shares. Hsbc Public Limited holds 2.13% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 9.89M shares. Markel Corp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 412,300 shares. Fernwood Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 6,075 shares. Private Harbour Invest Mgmt & Counsel Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 3.45% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Kcm Ltd Liability holds 2.59% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 339,181 shares. Greenleaf Tru holds 164,173 shares. Ironsides Asset Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.32% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Sumitomo Life Insurance, Japan-based fund reported 218,138 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% or 38.41M shares in its portfolio. Hitchwood Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership owns 1.00 million shares or 1.69% of their US portfolio.

