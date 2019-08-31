As Pegasystems (PEGA) Stock Price Rose, Cadian Capital Management LP Has Increased Position; As Procter And Gamble Co (PG) Stock Rose, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co Has Lowered Its Stake by $1.80 Million

Cadian Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 37.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadian Capital Management Lp bought 588,389 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 2.17M shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $141.13 million, up from 1.58 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadian Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.64% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $70.15. About 251,667 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $235.2 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 28/05/2018 – Pegasystems Tour Scheduled By Wedbush for Jun. 4; 06/03/2018 Pega Launches First Al-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q ADJ EPS 24C, EST. 31C; 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 12/03/2018 – Pega Receives Industry Awards for its Artificial Intelligence-Powered Customer Engagement Capabilities

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (PG) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co sold 17,326 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.49% . The hedge fund held 71,186 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.41 million, down from 88,512 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co who had been investing in Procter And Gamble Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $301.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $120.23. About 6.01 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 47.18% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.18% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Duncker Streett & has invested 1.24% in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). 24,051 are owned by Peak Asset Mngmt Lc. Osborne Prtnrs Cap Management Limited Liability Company reported 1.22% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hbk Sorce Advisory Limited Company holds 0.55% or 53,390 shares in its portfolio. Community Bancorp Na has 66,740 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Parthenon Ltd invested in 165,483 shares. Mount Lucas Management Limited Partnership reported 21,046 shares. 19,697 were accumulated by Coldstream. Moreover, Mycio Wealth Ptnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.08% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Johnson Group Incorporated invested in 0.52% or 56,275 shares. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Company has 0.56% invested in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Automobile Association reported 2.52M shares. Dsam Ptnrs (London) holds 36,000 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi invested 0% of its portfolio in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG). Hodges Cap Mgmt accumulated 0.14% or 13,309 shares.

More recent The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “What’s Procter & Gamble Doing Right? Essentially, Everything. – Motley Fool” on August 04, 2019. Also Finance.Yahoo.com published the news titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About The Procter & Gamble Company (PG) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019. Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Procter & Gamble is a Hot Investment Pick Now – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 12, 2019 was also an interesting one.

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co, which manages about $897.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lowes Cos Inc (NYSE:LOW) by 20,672 shares to 26,435 shares, valued at $2.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Old Dominion Freight Line In (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 6,345 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9,179 shares, and has risen its stake in Iqvia Hldgs Inc.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” on April 26, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NUAN or PEGA: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Pegasystems (PEGA) Reports Q2 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why Pegasystems Stock Gained 17% in February – Nasdaq” published on March 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems’ Sales Stabilize in the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.62, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold PEGA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 31.89 million shares or 3.69% more from 30.75 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 208,584 shares. Barclays Public Ltd reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Bahl And Gaynor has 52,244 shares. Moreover, Fiera Capital has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). 18,111 are owned by Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Co. Bluemountain Capital Management Lc has invested 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Metropolitan Life Insurance New York holds 4,544 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Voloridge Invest Management Limited has 0.03% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 47,478 shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership holds 550,498 shares. Citadel Advisors Lc owns 97,168 shares. Archford Capital Strategies Lc stated it has 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Eagle Asset has invested 0.42% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Pnc Financial Services Gp stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Cadian Capital Management Lp, which manages about $5.56 billion and $2.56 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc by 25,000 shares to 45,000 shares, valued at $78.52 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Electronics For Imaging Inc (NASDAQ:EFII) by 554,688 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.81 million shares, and cut its stake in Yandex N V (NASDAQ:YNDX).