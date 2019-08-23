As Pegasystems (PEGA) Shares Rose, Holder Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Cut Stake by $4.69 Million; As Prothena Plc (PRTA) Share Value Declined, Tang Capital Management Has Lifted Holding by $3.31 Million

Tang Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Prothena Corp Plc (PRTA) by 580.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tang Capital Management Llc bought 276,213 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.42% . The hedge fund held 323,823 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.93 million, up from 47,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tang Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Prothena Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $280.87M market cap company. The stock decreased 3.30% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $7.04. About 94,454 shares traded. Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) has declined 36.28% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PRTA News: 07/03/2018 Prothena to Participate in the Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 21/03/2018 – Top 3– #1 Celgene goes all-out on neurodegeneration and Alzheimer’s, triggering blockbuster deal with $150M in cash for Prothena $CELG $PRTA +13%; 24/05/2018 – Prothena To Lay Off More Than Half Its Staff As Part Of Reorganization — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA : SEES TO CUT ABOUT 63 POSITIONS; 25/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by Prothena Corporation (PRTA); 12/03/2018 – PROTHENA:DATA SHOWS NEOD001 BINDS TO KAPPA, LAMBDA LIGHT CHAINS; 24/05/2018 – Prothena Expects Its 2018 Net Cash Burn From Operating and Investing Activities to Be $40M-$50M; 24/05/2018 – PROTHENA REVISING FY ’18 FINL GUIDANCE; 23/04/2018 – Prothena: Phase 3 VITAL Amyloidosis Study Being Discontinued Based on Futility Analysis; 25/05/2018 – PROTHENA CORP. TO CUT 75 JOBS, SEES WORKFORCE OF ABOUT 63

Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 3.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc sold 72,095 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 2.07 million shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.81 million, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tpg Group Holdings Sbs Advisors Inc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.94. About 149,648 shares traded. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Contour Asset Management LLC Exits Position in Pegasystems; 14/03/2018 – Pegasystems Selected To Drive One of India’s Largest Statewide Digital Transformation Projects; 17/05/2018 – Aflac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia, Google, and Liberty Global Join PegaWorld 2018 Keynote Lineup; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm; 07/05/2018 – Pegasystems to Hold Investor Session at PegaWorld 2018; 02/05/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces First AI Capabilities Unified in Client Lifecycle Management; 03/05/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Visionary in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 1.97 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.88, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 6 investors sold PRTA shares while 24 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 27.20 million shares or 1.36% less from 27.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ellington Management owns 10,600 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems accumulated 22,131 shares. Renaissance Ltd Llc holds 12,800 shares. 277,998 were accumulated by Deutsche Bancorp Ag. Moreover, Fmr Limited Co has 0.01% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Charles Schwab Management Incorporated, California-based fund reported 219,039 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Llc owns 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 35,901 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas Incorporated owns 27,320 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Hbk Investments Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 15,000 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Moreover, Pnc Fincl Service Grp has 0% invested in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) for 324 shares. Pdt Prns Lc holds 0.04% or 58,903 shares. Carroll Assoc Inc invested 0% of its portfolio in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA). Cullen Frost Bankers invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Three Years Ago Have A 75% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Prothena: What Now? – Seeking Alpha” published on April 24, 2018, Nasdaq.com published: “Prothena (PRTA) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Prothena Reports Third Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Provides R&D Update – GlobeNewswire” published on November 06, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Prothena to Report Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on August 6 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

More notable recent Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Pegasystems to Announce Financial Results for the Second Quarter of 2019 via Conference Call and Webcast – PRNewswire” on July 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Pegasystems’ Sales Stabilize in the Second Quarter – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Pegasystems Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on February 19, 2019. More interesting news about Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “The Zacks Industry Rank Highlights: Synopsis, Pegasystems and ACI Worldwide – Nasdaq” published on April 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 29, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.