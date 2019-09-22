As Pegasystems (PEGA) Share Value Rose, Shannon River Fund Management Upped Holding; As Republic First Bancorp (FRBK) Valuation Declined, Holder Schaller Investment Group Has Decreased by $688,000 Its Holding

Schaller Investment Group Inc decreased its stake in Republic First Bancorp Inc (FRBK) by 4.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schaller Investment Group Inc sold 172,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.35% . The hedge fund held 3.36 million shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.52 million, down from 3.54 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schaller Investment Group Inc who had been investing in Republic First Bancorp Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $267.15 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $4.54. About 291,661 shares traded or 49.93% up from the average. Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) has declined 44.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.05% the S&P500.

Shannon River Fund Management Llc increased its stake in Pegasystems Inc (PEGA) by 119.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Shannon River Fund Management Llc bought 118,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The hedge fund held 217,100 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $15.46 million, up from 99,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Shannon River Fund Management Llc who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 336,820 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS INC – QTRLY EARNINGS PER SHARE (GAAP) $0.15; 10/05/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS 1Q REV. $235.2M, EST. $230.4M; 10/04/2018 – Pegasystems Introduces Pega GDPR Accelerator to Help Companies Fast Track Regulatory Readiness; 15/05/2018 – Pegasystems Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 21/05/2018 – Pegasystems at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Wedbush Today; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Transformation; 10/05/2018 – Pegasystems 1Q EPS 15c; 23/05/2018 – Pega Client Excellence Awards Recognize Organizations and Individuals Revolutionizing Customer Engagement through Digital Trans

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.43 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 17 investors sold PEGA shares while 50 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 32.24 million shares or 1.10% more from 31.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Huntington Bancorporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Metropolitan Life Insurance Ny holds 0% of its portfolio in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) for 2,772 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 21,789 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Fisher Asset Ltd accumulated 1.32 million shares. Pnc Svcs Grp Inc reported 0% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Herald Mgmt Ltd reported 335,300 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,197 shares. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.01% invested in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Voloridge Inv Mngmt Lc owns 9,220 shares. Zacks Investment Management owns 41,660 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.03% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Susquehanna Gp Llp reported 14,066 shares stake. Wells Fargo And Mn holds 0% or 57,493 shares. Ranger Mngmt Ltd Partnership has invested 4.21% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA). Sei Invs Co invested 0.01% in Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA).

Shannon River Fund Management Llc, which manages about $2.55B and $629.26 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Farfetch Ltd by 565,000 shares to 207,179 shares, valued at $4.31 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH) by 287,618 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 224,032 shares, and cut its stake in Avalara Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 6 investors sold FRBK shares while 22 reduced holdings. 10 funds opened positions while 24 raised stakes. 27.12 million shares or 2.95% less from 27.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Voya Inv Mngmt Lc reported 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Advisory Service Network Ltd Liability accumulated 0% or 1,930 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability holds 25,599 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Banc Funds Com Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.81% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 2.15 million shares. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv reported 0% stake. The Ohio-based Fsi Gru Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.17% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). The West Virginia-based Security National Tru has invested 0% in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Moreover, Cordasco Fincl Network has 0.03% invested in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) for 5,800 shares. Bank & Trust Of America De holds 0% or 406,076 shares in its portfolio. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 5,659 shares. 230,829 were accumulated by Bankshares Of Mellon Corp. Citigroup invested 0% of its portfolio in Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK). Bridgeway Mgmt Inc reported 40,600 shares. Commercial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 3,709 shares. 2,808 were accumulated by Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company.

Since April 26, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $175,422 activity. Shares for $14,026 were bought by Jacobs Lisa R.. The insider MADONNA HARRY bought $51,017. $24,850 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) was bought by WILDSTEIN HARRIS on Thursday, May 16. Spevak Barry bought $24,167 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) on Wednesday, May 15. $29,520 worth of Republic First Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRBK) shares were bought by TIERNEY BRIAN.

Schaller Investment Group Inc, which manages about $183.86M and $128.66 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Metro Bank Plc Ordf by 191,000 shares to 912,164 shares, valued at $6.09 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.