As Pegasystems (PEGA) Share Price Rose, Ranger Investment Management LP Lowered by $6.97 Million Its Stake; Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors LP Has Decreased Synopsys (SNPS) Stake by $789,760 as Market Valuation Rose

Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Synopsys Inc (SNPS) by 12.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp sold 6,170 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.55% . The institutional investor held 44,019 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.67M, down from 50,189 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smith Graham & Co Investment Advisors Lp who had been investing in Synopsys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $135.72. About 1.23M shares traded or 11.14% up from the average. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS INC SNPS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $3.76 TO $3.83; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees 3Q Rev $760M-$785M; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q ADJ EPS $1.08, EST. $1.08; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys and Industry Technologists to Address the Path to 2-nm SoC Design; 22/04/2018 – DJ Synopsys Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SNPS); 21/03/2018 – SYNOPSYS BUYS SILICON, BEYOND PRIVATE LIMITED TO EXPAND; 23/05/2018 – Synopsys Sees FY Adj EPS $3.76-Adj EPS $3.83; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys: Deal Will Not Be Material to Financials; 12/03/2018 – Synopsys Advances Custom Platform to Accelerate Robust Custom Design; 23/05/2018 – SYNOPSYS 2Q REV. $776.8M, EST. $775.8M

Ranger Investment Management Lp decreased its stake in Pegasystems Inc. (PEGA) by 10.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ranger Investment Management Lp sold 98,234 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.63% . The institutional investor held 867,484 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $61.77 million, down from 965,718 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ranger Investment Management Lp who had been investing in Pegasystems Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.43% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $71.55. About 336,820 shares traded or 21.00% up from the average. Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) has risen 36.59% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.59% the S&P500. Some Historical PEGA News: 10/04/2018 – Mphasis to Drive Towergate’s Digital Transformation Roadmap; 14/05/2018 – Pegasystems Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Wedbush for May. 21; 04/04/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS SHOEL PERELMAN AS VICE PRESIDENT OF PRODUCT FOR PEGA MARKETING; 06/03/2018 – Pega Launches First AI-Powered Sales Coach to Teach Smarter Selling; 08/03/2018 – New Survey Uncovers Consumers’ Healthy Choices are Driven by Social and Financial Factors; 19/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Privacy issues emerge as major business risk for Facebook; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with LinkedIn Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 28/03/2018 – PEGASYSTEMS APPOINTS PAT DWYER AS NORTH AMERICAN VICE PRESIDENT OF SALES FOR COMMUNICATIONS, MEDIA, AND CONSUMER SERVICES; 15/05/2018 – Pega Partners with Linkedln Sales and Marketing Solutions to Better Engage Potential Buyers; 13/03/2018 – Pegasystems Named a Leader in Cloud-Based Dynamic Case Management by Independent Research Firm

Analysts await Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, down 76.92% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.13 per share. After $-0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Pegasystems Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -54.00% EPS growth.

Analysts await Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) to report earnings on December, 4. They expect $0.73 earnings per share, down 56.02% or $0.93 from last year’s $1.66 per share. SNPS’s profit will be $109.28 million for 46.48 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.65 actual earnings per share reported by Synopsys, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 12.31% EPS growth.

